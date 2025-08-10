Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Cleveland Cavaliers News
Donovan Mitchell has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers for each of the previous three seasons.
That said, the franchise hasn't played a game on Christmas since LeBron James was still on the roster.
Mitchell wrote (via X) on December 24, 2024: "Christmas game soon…. @cavs 🙏🏾🙏🏾"
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that the Cavs will be playing on Christmas this year.
Via Charania: "🚨🎄 NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN, per sources: -
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks - San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder - Houston Rockets at LA Lakers - Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets"
Following the news, Mitchell reposted his post from 2024 with one emoji.
His post had over 14,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions.
Mitchell wrote: "🙃"
Mitchell finished last year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He helped lead the Cavs to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
Via NBA on TNT (on May 23): "PRESENTING YOUR 2024-25 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Donovan Mitchell"
The Cavs swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
However, they ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in five games).
Via MitchellMuse: "Eastern Players With The Most PPG In The Last 4 Seasons (Minimum 193 GP):
30.4 -- Giannis Antetokoumpo
27.7 -- Jayson Tatum
26.4 -- Jalen Brunson
26.2 -- Donovan Mitchell"