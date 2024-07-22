Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Huge Evan Mobley News
Evan Mobley is among the best forwards in the NBA.
He finished his third year with the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 58.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mobley will sign a massive extension with the team.
Via Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball tell ESPN."
Following the news, Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a post on X.
His post had over 9,000 likes and 380,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Mitchell wrote: "PAY THE MAN‼️‼️ IM NOT PAYING FOR NOTHIN NO MORE😂😂😂 CONGRATS BROTHA @evanmobley"
Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has career averages of 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range in 198 games.
Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off a season where he made his fifth NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.