Fastbreak

Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Josh Hart's Instagram Post

Donovan Mitchell (Cavs) commented on Josh Hart's (Knicks) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell watches a game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Josh Hart has become one of the most popular athletes in all of New York sports.

The former Villanova star finished his second season with the franchise averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.

On Wednesday, Hart sent out an Instagram post from the New York Yankees game.

Hart wrote: "Crazy how life comes full circle. Thanks @yankees for allowing a kid to live his dream…Forever a fan!"

One person who left a comment was Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star guard is notably a big New York Mets fan.

Mitchell wrote: "Let’s go Mets ‼️"

Donovan Mitchell's Comment
Hart recently commented on a photo of Mitchell at a Mets game.

Hart wrote on September 21: "Those colors are 🔥 💙🧡"

In addition to Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Grant Williams also left comments on Hart's post from the Yankees game.

Caruso: "Taking that 430 to right center 💣"

Williams: "I’m hating"

Josh Hart
Hart was initially the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has played seven seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

The 2016 NCAA Champion has career averages of 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 453 games.

Josh Hart
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
