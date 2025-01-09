Donovan Mitchell's Official Status For Raptors-Cavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Clevleand Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors in Ohio.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
Via Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com: "Donovan Mitchell is OUT for the #Cavs in tonight’s second game of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors.
It’s a scheduled rest game for the five-time All-Star, who played 35 minutes in the 129-122 win over the Thunder Wednesday night. #LetEmKnow"
Mitchell is in the middle of another excellent season.
He is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Cavs are currently the best team in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-4 record in 36 games.
Right now, the Cavs are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.
The Cavs most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 129-122.
Mitchell finished the victory with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 3/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Toronto, the Cavs will host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
As for the Raptors, they have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-29 record in 37 games.
Over the last ten games, the Raptors have gone 1-9.