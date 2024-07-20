Donovan Mitchell Sends Instagram Message To Bam Adebayo
The 2017 NBA Draft class is among the best in recent memory.
Two of the best players from the draft are Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.
On July 18, Adebayo celebrated his 27th birthday, and he made a post to Instagram that had over 44,000 likes and 700 comments.
Adebayo captioned his post: "Getting older but my inner child is ageless. Cheers to 27🥂💙"
Many people around the league wished Adebayo a happy birthday, and one person who sent out a message was Mitchell.
Mitchell wrote (via his Instagram story): "My brotha happy belated birthday go get that gold"
Adebayo is currently playing for Team USA, who is getting ready to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Adebayo is among the best centers in the NBA.
He was the 14th pick in the draft out of Kentucky and has spent his entire seven-year career playing for the Miami Heat.
The three-time NBA All-Star has helped Miami reach the Finals twice and has career averages of 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 22.1% from the three-point range in 489 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Mitchell was the 13th pick in the draft out of Louisville.
He has played five seasons for the Utah Jazz and the last two with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 468 regular season games.