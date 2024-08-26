Donovan Mitchell Sends Instagram Message To Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert is coming off his third season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Michigan star has been one of the team's best role players.
Last year, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Sunday, LeVert celebrated his 30th birthday.
One person who wished him a happy birthday was Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell (via his Instagram story): "@carislevert happy birthday brodie ‼️‼️‼️"
LeVert and Mitchell have been teammates for two seasons.
In that span, they have helped the Cavs become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Last season, they were the fourth seed with a 48-34 record.
The Cavs defeated the Orlando Magic in seven games to reach the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (when LeBron James was still with the franchise).
However, they dealt with injures and lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in five games.
In addition to the Cavs, LeVert has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets over eight seasons in the NBA (he was the 20th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft).
His career averages are 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 460 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games (ten starts) with the Cavs and Nets.