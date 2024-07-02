Donovan Mitchell Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell is coming off his second year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the Cavs.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN."
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.
He was traded (via the Jazz) to the Cavs in the summer of 2022.
After the news of the extension, Mitchell made a post to Instagram.
His post had over 120,000 likes and 2,000 comments in less than seven hours.
Mitchell captioned his post: "#LetEmKnow @cavs"
The Cavs are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
However, the Cavs dealt with injuries and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell has been to the NBA playoffs all seven seasons that he has been in the league, but has been unable to get out of the second round.