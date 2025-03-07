Donovan Mitchell Sends Out Viral Steph Curry Post During Warriors-Nets Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 121-119 at Barclays Center.
During the game, Curry made a tough shot that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "SUCH. A. RIDICULOUS. SHOT."
One person who reacted to Curry's shot was Cleveland Cavlaiers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell's post had over 46,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Cmon yo😂😂"
Many people commented on Mitchell's post.
@HunterCost35: "Obviously he has the benefit of playing in the social media era but I’m not sure another player gets reactions and amazement from his peers like Steph Curry. Maybe I’m biased and I don’t see it from LeBron and others. But every time Steph does something crazy, his peers react."
@Thasnee2000: "I like you spider but appreciating my favorite made you go up my rankings ❤️❤️❤️."
@StephMyGoat_30: "Time and time again he never fails to impress the world… and he turns 37 in 8 days"
@g12_lj: "Glazing the warriors as a cav have shame"
Curry finished the win with 40 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Mitchell and the Cavs beat the Warriors in both of their meetings this season.
He is currently averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.