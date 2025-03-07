Fastbreak

Donovan Mitchell Sends Out Viral Steph Curry Post During Warriors-Nets Game

Donovan Mitchell reacted to Steph Curry's viral highlight.

Mar 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 121-119 at Barclays Center.

During the game, Curry made a tough shot that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "SUCH. A. RIDICULOUS. SHOT."

One person who reacted to Curry's shot was Cleveland Cavlaiers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell's post had over 46,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Cmon yo😂😂"

Many people commented on Mitchell's post.

@HunterCost35: "Obviously he has the benefit of playing in the social media era but I’m not sure another player gets reactions and amazement from his peers like Steph Curry. Maybe I’m biased and I don’t see it from LeBron and others. But every time Steph does something crazy, his peers react."

@Thasnee2000: "I like you spider but appreciating my favorite made you go up my rankings ❤️❤️❤️."

@StephMyGoat_30: "Time and time again he never fails to impress the world… and he turns 37 in 8 days"

@g12_lj: "Glazing the warriors as a cav have shame"

Curry finished the win with 40 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Mar 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mitchell and the Cavs beat the Warriors in both of their meetings this season.

He is currently averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
