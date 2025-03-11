UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Updated Status For Nets-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets in Ohio.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report.
Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) now listed questionable Tuesday."
The Cavs are coming off a 112-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Mitchell finished the win with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Cavs go for 15-straight wins, TONIGHT
Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers take on the Nets with history on the line! Will they secure their second 15-game win-streak of the season?
Watch at 7pm/et on NBA League Pass"
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 54-10 record in 64 games.
They are 29-4 in the 33 games they have played at home.
Following the Nets, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via StatMuse: "Most PTS in wins this season:
1,709 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
[gap]
1,216 — Donovan Mitchell
1,200 — Jayson Tatum
1,135 — Nikola Jokic"
As for the Nets, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-42 record in 64 games.