Donovan Mitchell's Viral Post On X During Pacers-Knicks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Pacers won by a score of 130-109, so they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Knicks are headed home for the offseason.
Despite the loss, Alec Burks had a good game with 26 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a post on X about Burks that had over 2,000 likes.
Mitchell wrote: "Sheesh AB! @AlecBurks10"
Burks and Mitchell were teammates for several seasons on the Utah Jazz.
The Knicks finished their season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games), but dealt with a lot of injuries, which played a major role in their loss to the Pacers.
Burks averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Pistons and Knicks.
As for Mitchell, he finished up his second season with the Cavs with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round.