Donte DiVincenzo Gets Honest About Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
Donte DiVincenzo is currently in his first season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The two-time NCAA Champion was traded to the Timberwolves (via the New York Knicks) over the offseason.
He is currently averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 33.9% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Recently, DiVincenzo did an interview with The Young Man and The Three.
He was asked about the trade that took place right before the season.
DiVincenzo: "Obviously, you don't expect it at that time... Family's settling in. Everybody is kind of planning what trips they're going on... and then boom it happens."
He also added: "I've been traded before. I couldn't ask for a better trade situation to go too. You're going to a team that is a contender. You're going to a team that you were looking at in free agency. You're going to a team that has a stud that is young."
DiVincenzo was the 17th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
In addition to New York and Minnesota, he has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 365 regular season games.
The Timberwolves are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.