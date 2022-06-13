2022 NBA Draft: Green Room Invitees List

In just over one week, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place, forever changing the lives of many young basketball players looking to begin their NBA journey.

With teams hosting workouts and getting better evaluations of the prospects in this year’s draft, a better picture is being painted for who could wind up going where.

Every year, the NBA invites some of the top prospects and those expected to be picked in the lottery to the NBA Draft green room, that way they can be at the draft with their family and friends when their name is called by commissioner Adam Silver in the first-round.

As of right now, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has reported 16 different names that have received invites to the green room.



The list of invitees includes:

Jabari Smith Jr. - Auburn

Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga

Paolo Banchero - Duke

Jaden Ivey - Purdue

Keegan Murray - Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky

Dyson Daniels - Australia (G League Ignite)

Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona

AJ Griffin - Duke

Jalen Duren - Memphis

Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

Ousmane Dieng - France (New Zealand Breakers)

Jeremy Sochan - Baylor

Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

Mark Williams - Duke

Malaki Branham - Ohio State

Givony also stated that up to four more green room invitations could be extended between now and next week's draft.

Amongst these 16 draft prospects, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. are widely expected to be the first three picks, in no particular order, and both Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray are in consideration to be amongst the first to hear their names called as well.

All of these prospects that have been invited to the NBA Draft green room are ranked inside the Top-15 of SI Fastbreak’s most recent NBA Draft Big Board except for Ochai Agbaji, who is ranked #22 overall.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft will be held in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the ninth year.

