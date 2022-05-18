Skip to main content
Full 2022 NBA Draft Order: First and Second Rounds

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery was held on Tuesday night and with the Orlando Magic winning the lottery, we now have the full order of who is picking where in June’s draft. Here is the full order of the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place on June 23.

After the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, the Orlando Magic own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and face a huge decision that will greatly impact the future of their organization.

This is the third time the Magic will own the first pick in the NBA Draft, as they selected Shaquille O’Neal first overall in 1992 and Dwight Howard first overall in 2004.

While they have gone with two big men before with the top pick, Orlando will have several options in June’s draft, as Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue) are all very deserving of being the first player selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

No matter who the Magic take first overall, plenty of talent will still be left for the Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2 overall), Houston Rockets (No. 3 overall), Sacramento Kings (No. 4 overall) and Detroit Pistons (No. 5 overall).

It is also worth noting some of the movement that occurred with some of these lottery picks, none of which came as big surprises.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up with the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, meaning that this pick will go to the New Orleans Pelicans stemming from the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. The Los Angeles Clippers ended up with the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, meaning that this pick will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the Paul George trade from 2019.

Neither Los Angeles team will own a first-round pick unless they trade up for one, but here is the full order of the 2022 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23, including the results from Tuesday’s lottery.

2022 NBA Draft First-Round:

  1. Orlando Magic
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Houston Rockets
  4. Sacramento Kings
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers
  15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
  18. Chicago Bulls
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
  21. Denver Nuggets
  22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)
  23. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)
  24. Milwaukee Bucks
  25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)
  26. Dallas Mavericks
  27. Miami Heat
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Memphis Grizzlies
  30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

2022 NBA Draft Second-Round:

 31. Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)

 32. Orlando Magic

 33. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)

 34. Oklahoma City Thunder

 35. Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)

 36. Portland Trail Blazers

 37. Sacramento Kings

 38. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)

 39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)

 40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)

 41. New Orleans Pelicans

 42. New York Knicks

 43. Los Angeles Clippers

 44. Atlanta Hawks

 45. Charlotte Hornets

 46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)

 47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

 48. Minnesota Timberwolves

 49. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)

 50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)

 51. Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)

 52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)

 53. Boston Celtics

 54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)

 55. Golden State Warriors

 56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)

 57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)

 58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (Pick No. 54) and the Miami Heat (Pick No. 55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year's draft due to violating the NBA's rules for tampering ahead of free agency

Sacramento Kings Oklahoma City Thunder Orlando Magic Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons 2022 NBA Draft

