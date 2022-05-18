Full 2022 NBA Draft Order: First and Second Rounds

After the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, the Orlando Magic own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and face a huge decision that will greatly impact the future of their organization.

This is the third time the Magic will own the first pick in the NBA Draft, as they selected Shaquille O’Neal first overall in 1992 and Dwight Howard first overall in 2004.

While they have gone with two big men before with the top pick, Orlando will have several options in June’s draft, as Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue) are all very deserving of being the first player selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

No matter who the Magic take first overall, plenty of talent will still be left for the Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2 overall), Houston Rockets (No. 3 overall), Sacramento Kings (No. 4 overall) and Detroit Pistons (No. 5 overall).

It is also worth noting some of the movement that occurred with some of these lottery picks, none of which came as big surprises.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up with the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, meaning that this pick will go to the New Orleans Pelicans stemming from the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. The Los Angeles Clippers ended up with the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, meaning that this pick will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the Paul George trade from 2019.

Neither Los Angeles team will own a first-round pick unless they trade up for one, but here is the full order of the 2022 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23, including the results from Tuesday’s lottery.

2022 NBA Draft First-Round:

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans) Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz) Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers) Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics) Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

2022 NBA Draft Second-Round:

31. Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)

51. Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)

53. Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)

58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (Pick No. 54) and the Miami Heat (Pick No. 55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year's draft due to violating the NBA's rules for tampering ahead of free agency