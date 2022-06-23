2022 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

The time has finally come for the 2022 NBA Draft!

When commissioner Adam Silver walks onto the stage on Thursday night to officially open the draft, the lives of 58 draft prospects will forever be changed, as the next chapter of their basketball journey begins with hearing their name called.

Who will end up where is the question everyone is asking, no matter what team you are a fan of, and there has been a lot of trade chatter around the league that could wind up answering this question.

We have already seen some moves made involving key talents and there are many more trades to be made before the end of the 2022 NBA Draft!

Here are all the latest trades that have already been agreed upon and this list will be updated throughout the draft as more deals are reported around the NBA:

LATEST UPDATE: 6/23/22 at 3:57 p.m. ET.

June 23: Draft Day

1:46 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic agreed to trade the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Orlando announced shortly after that this future second-round pick will be the better of the Lakers’ and Wizards’ second-round picks in 2028.

12:49 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade the No. 49 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the rights to Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million in cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Vezenkov was drafted 57th overall in 2017 by the Brooklyn Nets and has spent the last four seasons with Olympiacos in Greece.

June 22: The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Jerami Grant and the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick (Top-4 protected) via Milwaukee, the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, as well as a 2025 second-round pick Detroit previous owed to Portland. Detroit also gets a 2026 second-round pick from the Trail Blazers, which will be the most favorable between Portland's and the New Orleans Pelicans', according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

June 15: The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for Sterling Brown, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

June 13: The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.