2022 NBA Draft: Updated Green Room Invitees List

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23 and the list of invitees to this year’s NBA Draft Green Room has been updated.

In less than one week, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place, forever changing the lives of many young basketball players looking to begin their NBA journey.

Many teams are putting the finishing touches on their plans for this year’s draft and with some final pre-draft workouts scheduled for this coming week, a better picture is being painted for who could wind up going where.

Every year, the NBA invites some of the top prospects and those expected to be picked in the lottery to the NBA Draft green room, that way they can be at the draft with their family and friends when their name is called by commissioner Adam Silver.

After 16 total green room invitations were sent out earlier this week, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on Friday that there are now 22 total prospects that have been invited to the green room.

The list of invitees now includes:

  • Jabari Smith Jr. - Auburn
  • Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga
  • Paolo Banchero - Duke
  • Jaden Ivey - Purdue
  • Keegan Murray - Iowa
  • Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky
  • Dyson Daniels - Australia (G League Ignite)
  • Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona
  • AJ Griffin - Duke
  • Jalen Duren - Memphis
  • Johnny Davis - Wisconsin
  • Ousmane Dieng - France (New Zealand Breakers)
  • Jeremy Sochan - Baylor
  • Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
  • Mark Williams - Duke
  • Malaki Branham - Ohio State
  • Tari Eason - LSU
  • TyTy Washington - Kentucky
  • Jalen Williams - Santa Clara
  • Jaden Hardy - USA (G League Ignite)
  • MarJon Beauchamp - USA (G League Ignite)
  • Blake Wesley - Notre Dame

Amongst these 22 draft prospects, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. are widely expected to be the first three picks, in no particular order, and both Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray are in consideration to be amongst the first to hear their names called as well.

All of these prospects that have been invited to the NBA Draft green room are projected to be first-round picks based on our latest Mock Draft 3.0 projections. Out of all 22 invitees, Blake Wesley is ranked the lowest on our latest NBA Draft Big Board, as Wesley is ranked #24 overall.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft will be held in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the ninth year. 

