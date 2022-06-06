2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Early Entrant Deadline Edition

The 2022 NBA Draft early-entry deadline was on June 1 and a total of 112 prospects informed the league that they were withdrawing from this year’s draft.

The Orlando Magic hold the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft and a better picture is being painted for who they are going to be selecting. Out of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero, you really cannot go wrong, but the Magic seem to be zeroing in on one guy in particular.

Set to take place on June 23 in Brooklyn, this year’s draft will usher in a new era of talent, some of which are already being projected to be All-Stars at some point in their careers. So many prospects are getting ready to begin the next chapter of their basketball lives in the NBA, but the question that remains for all of them revolves around where they will ultimately end up.

Some prospects have received promises by teams in the first-round, but others are still giving it their all in pre-draft workouts, looking to prove that they have what it takes and looking to get just one team to take a gamble on them. There are so many talented players deserving of being drafted this year, but only 30 will go in the first-round and only 58 prospects overall will hear their name called on draft night.

With teams formulating their plans ahead of June’s draft, here is my 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0 filled with projections for all 58 picks based on intel from scouts, agents and executives from around the league:

#1 Orlando Magic - F Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn - Freshman)

Nailing the first overall pick in this year’s draft is a must for the Orlando Magic, especially since they already have a ton of high-potential, youthful pieces in place on their roster. As of right now, all indications point towards the Magic selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with this first pick. Chet Holmgren could definitely be a building block for them in the frontcourt, but Orlando has not count out bringing back Mo Bamba yet and Wendell Carter Jr. could easily be the team’s starting center in a rotation alongside Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Jabari Smith Jr.

While there is still some internal discussion amongst the Magic’s front-office on who to go with, the general consensus around the league points to them going ahead and selecting the Auburn freshman first overall. Size, length, scoring and a winner’s mentality is what Orlando gets with Smith here with the No. 1 overall pick.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder - F/C Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga - Freshman)

Owning the rights to 21 first-round picks and 34 total draft picks through 2028, the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to be very aggressive in the 2022 NBA Draft. They currently own the 2nd, 12th, 30th and 34th picks this year, giving them plenty of options to potentially hop around and continue adding high-level talents to their roster.

GM Sam Presti and this Thunder front-office have done a fantastic job of assembling young, core pieces over the years and now, it is time for them to take the next step as a rebuilding franchise. Drafting a player of Chet Holmgren’s caliber not only solidifies their frontcourt, something they must address in the draft, but Holmgren gives them another player next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with star-like potential. There are fans of Paolo Banchero as well in Oklahoma City’s front-office, but it makes a lot more sense for them to select Holmgren here.

A strong defender with the ability to cause a ton of headaches offensively in pick-and-roll sets, Chet Holmgren fits in perfectly as a stretch big man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Some will say the Thunder will explore trade opportunities for this pick, but unless they get a deal they cannot turn down, Oklahoma City will be holding onto this selection.

#3 Houston Rockets - F Paolo Banchero (Duke - Freshman)

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone has said that the Rockets will be “available to talk” in regards to hearing trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick, but rival executives around the league fully expect Houston to keep this pick and draft either Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero, whichever of the three falls their way on draft night.

As of right now, it seems very reasonable to believe Paolo Banchero to be falling to them at third overall and this is the best case scenario for Houston since Banchero is a player that has been linked to them throughout the college basketball season.

The Rockets need a lengthy playmaker at either forward position and alongside both Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, Banchero would immediately thrive as an instant source of scoring and playmaking. Adding another skilled scorer is exactly what Houston needs right now, hence why the Duke product makes sense for them.

#4 Sacramento Kings - G Jaden Ivey (Purdue - Sophomore)

There is a strong chance as of right now that this pick gets traded, as the Sacramento Kings have already begun some initial discussions with teams that have shown interest in the pick. Of course, no trade is imminent, but leading up to the draft, expect Sacramento to be very aggressive in trade talks as they look to pick up “win-now” pieces to pair alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Should they keep the pick, the Kings will have plenty of options to choose from. Already having De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell in the backcourt, they may trend away from drafting another guard, but Jaden Ivey is the best available talent here with the fourth overall pick. Adding another ball-handler takes pressure off of Fox to have to do everything and Ivey has proven that he can play off-the-ball.

Multiple teams have already begun discussing potential trades with the Kings for this fourth overall pick, which is why Jaden Ivey may end up being the pick here after all, even if Sacramento trades this pick.

#5 Detroit Pistons - F Keegan Murray (Iowa - Sophomore)

A lot of what the Detroit Pistons plan to do with this pick is predicated on what happens with the Sacramento Kings' pick, especially since they could trade out of the four-spot for a team looking to take Jaden Ivey. Should Ivey be off-the-board, the Pistons will be looking to bring in a guy that can help them continue to grow as a youthful franchise and Keegan Murray is an excellent fit for them at either forward position.

Turning 22 in August, Murray is more NBA-ready than many in this draft class and would provide the Pistons with everything they are missing at either forward position alongside Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey offensively. There does seem to be a level of internal interest in Murray right now and with him being the best available talent on the board here, Detroit should be very pleased to take him with the fifth overall pick.

#6 Indiana Pacers - G/F Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, Sophomore)

The Indiana Pacers are approaching the 2022 NBA Draft with the mindset of taking the best player available on the board with the sixth overall pick. Keegan Murray, Shaedon Sharpe and AJ Griffin could all be options for them, but if he is available, Bennedict Mathurin is a name that sticks out the most and a player that the Pacers seem to be very interested in.

Not having much talent out on the wing, Mathurin would be a really nice building block for the Pacers to add, especially since he has proven to be a high-level three-point shooting threat. Having a high understanding for the game offensively, Bennedict Mathurin is a prospect that can come in and play from Day 1, making him a potential All-Rookie performer for a team that is looking to “re-tool” and not “rebuild.” All options are on the table here for the Pacers though as they look to quickly turn things around.

#7 Portland Trail Blazers - G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky - Freshman)

Jerami Grant continues to be linked to the Portland Trail Blazers and this seventh overall pick could very well be on the move in a package for Portland to acquire the forward from Detroit. The Blazers are looking to fill gaps in their roster with players that can help them progress back to being a playoff team right away, hence why holding onto this pick may not make much sense for them in the short-term.

Many around the league feel as if Portland is going to make a move ahead of the draft, trading this 7th overall selection in the process, but whether or not they trade this pick, Shaedon Sharpe will very likely be the best prospect available with this pick. Having the potential to turn into a high-level offensive threat, Sharpe is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft class and a true “boom or bust” like prospect.

If Portland was to remain at seven, many would imagine that they would not be looking to add another guard, but Sharpe has the ability to play off-the-ball and could be a really solid complimentary scorer out on the perimeter next to Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, that is if they are able to retain Simons in free agency.

#8 New Orleans Pelicans - G Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite)

There is no telling as to what the New Orleans Pelicans could do here with their Top-10 pick, especially since they already have 14 players under contract for next season and do not necessarily have a “need” at any position. Continuing to find ways to build for the future makes the most sense and with there being questions surrounding the Pelicans’ backcourt, adding another playmaker and ball-handler in Dyson Daniels to take pressure off of CJ McCollum could pay off big time.

In the G League, Daniels really stood out as a primary on-ball defender and being 6-foot-8 with a near 6-11 wingspan, he could really stretch his game out to become an all-around perimeter stopper against multiple positions. Many teams fell in love with Daniels during the interview process at the NBA Draft Combine and the Pelicans brought him in for a pre-draft workout recently.

Dyson Daniels has a chance to be the best guard from this draft class and while they could look to move this pick, selecting Daniels here gives the Pelicans yet another young option to continue building with, one that could turn into a star in the backcourt.

#9 San Antonio Spurs - G/F AJ Griffin (Duke - Freshman)

The San Antonio Spurs are always a major question mark in the draft, as you never know what to expect from them. Last year, they shocked everyone by taking Joshua Primo, the youngest player in the draft with one of the biggest upsides on the offensive-end of the floor. Still looking to find their identity and form a long-term, youthful core, San Antonio could be obligated to go after another high-potential guy like AJ Griffin to pair with Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson on the wing.

AJ Griffin checks off all the boxes for being an elite-level offensive wing moving forward and being just 18-years-old still, there is plenty of room for growth here. The Spurs are not in any rush to prove themselves and having some time to spend on developing long-term assets, Griffin could fit perfectly in the timeframe of how their roster is currently constructed with youth. Adding more talent on the offensive-end of the floor is vital for San Antonio moving forward, which is why selecting Griffin here makes sense.

#10 Washington Wizards - G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, Sophomore)

Much like a few other early picks, the Washington Wizards 10th overall selection is definitely going to be involved in some trade chatter leading up to the draft as GM Tommy Sheppard looks to add some more high-level talents around All-Star Bradley Beal.

Should they keep this pick, Washington will have a ton of options on who to draft and they really could go anywhere with this pick given that they have a ton of needs as a franchise. Going after a high-potential, young prospect does make sense long-term, but the Wizards really need to try and do everything they can to try and win in the short-term, especially with Beal’s future drawing question marks leading up to free agency and a possible contract extension.

Johnny Davis is ready to come into the NBA and play a key role at the shooting guard position right away, making him a solid pick here for Washington. Some have projected Davis slipping in the draft, but plenty of teams have shown interest in him over the last couple of weeks and one of those teams is the Washington Wizards. Needing more scoring talent in their backcourt, the 20-year-old Davis would be a key second unit player in Washington upon arrival due to his skillset on the offensive-end of the floor.

#11 New York Knicks - C Jalen Duren (Memphis, Freshman)

The New York Knicks need to get back to being a strong defensive team and with Mitchell Robinson being a free agent, there are questions as to what the future of this frontcourt will look like. Going out and getting Jalen Duren gives the Knicks a possible replacement for Robinson, as well as an 18-year-old big man who could possibly even lead this rookie class in field goal percentage his first year in the league

An avid rim-protector and shot-blocker, Duren still has plenty of time to be polished into a well-rounded, modern-day center and his high motor brings a lot of comparisons to that of Bam Adebayo when he was coming out of Kentucky in 2017.

This offseason is going to be very important for New York simply because they need to figure out the direction of their franchise moving forward. Mitchell Robinson is a free agent, Julius Randle’s future is in question, Obi Toppin put together a dazzling second season in the league and the team still does not have a franchise point guard. Keeping this pick to add a center like Jalen Duren solves a handful of their problems all at once at a cheaper price.

#12 Oklahoma City Thunder - F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Already having Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero at this point, the Thunder and GM Sam Presti can look to get aggressive with this 12th overall selection and really dig in on their philosophy of building for the future.

Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-0-plus wingspan, Ousmane Dieng has a lot of upside for growth at just 19-years-old and could very well end up being one of the best players from this draft class. Out on the wing, Dieng uses his athleticism to his advantage to blow past smaller, less athletic defenders and has a good feel for when to pull up for a jump-shot when attacking the rim.

In time, Dieng could develop into a high-impact two-way player and with other high-level, youthful talents around him like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey and others, this truly is the best situation for Ousmane Dieng in the draft, especially since the Thunder have one of the best developmental teams out of any franchise in the league.

#13 Charlotte Hornets - C Mark Williams (Duke, Sophomore)

The Charlotte Hornets are not far off from being a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, but they must find their starting center moving forward in this draft. Whether they take him with the 13th or 15th overall selection, Mark Williams should definitely be the Hornets choice.

Williams emerged at Duke being a high-level rim-protector and possessing a 7-7 wingspan, there are few NBA players that will be able to get a shot up over him! Williams is not a liability on offense and tends to move really well either going to screen or cutting to the basket off of pick-and-roll sets, which makes him look like the perfect fit in the Hornets' system that revolves around LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier getting their bigs involved in pick-and-roll sets.

There is always the possibility that Charlotte packages both of their first-round picks this year for an All-Star center like Rudy Gobert, but in the long-run, there is more long-term upside by drafting either Mark Williams or Jalen Duren instead of going after Gobert.

#14 Cleveland Cavaliers - G Malaki Branham (Ohio State, Freshman)

Collin Sexton’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is in question due to him being a restricted free agent this offseason and even if the team retains him, adding more scoring talent at the shooting guard position is imperative. The Cavaliers have done a fantastic job of assembling young, core pieces through the draft over the years and Malachi Branham could be yet another really good fit in this system.

Branham shot 41.6% from three-point range during his freshman season at Ohio State and has really impressed many throughout the pre-draft process with his potential to guard numerous positions out on the perimeter. On offense, he looks comfortable being a primary ball-handler and looks to score with his jump-shot.

Cleveland took a big step forward this season by making the Play-In Tournament and by adding more bench depth and shooting talent, they can possibly make the playoffs during the 2022-23 season.

#15 Charlotte Hornets - G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, Senior)

With their second first-round pick, the Hornets could really go anywhere. If a team wants to move up a couple of spots and give Charlotte some more future value, GM Mitch Kupchak and this front-office will likely be very willing to move down a couple of spots given that they have numerous options here.

Finding a player that can come in and contribute right away is what the Hornets will be gunning for with their second pick here after the lottery and Ochai Agbaji is certainly an experienced talent that can really help fortify Charlotte’s bench. He won a championship with Kansas this past college basketball season and needing another reliable ball-handler behind LaMelo Ball, Agbaji is the safest choice for the Hornets.

#16 Atlanta Hawks - F Tari Eason (LSU - Sophomore)

The Atlanta Hawks are in a position where it would not be shocking to see them move up in the draft. Things didn't go as planned during the 2021-22 season following their magical run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals and as a result, big changes are coming to this roster. No matter who the Hawks look to move on from this offseason, it is apparent that the Hawks need more talent, primarily at the forward positions.

With Tari Eason on the board here, it would make sense for Atlanta to take him given that he can aid their defense right away and because they need more talent at the power-forward position with John Collins’ future being in question. Eason is by no means the best prospect in this draft class and there are higher potential talents available here at 16th overall, but he is a guy that gives it his all defensively and can really get things started in terms of pushing the pace and running in transition.

Tari Eason can score either on the wing or in the low-post and Eason can give this Hawks team a boost on defense, as they ranked 26th in the league in defensive rating this past season.

#17 Houston Rockets - G MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite)

This pick for Houston will be heavily influenced by who they end up with third overall in the draft. Assuming they get Paolo Banchero, the Rockets could look to add a big man with Christian Wood being on the trade block, but taking a chance on a young guard out on the wing that has a ton of two-way potential would go a long way for this franchise.

As teams get more familiar with him in the pre-draft process, I truly believe that MarJon Beauchamp has a chance to rise up many team’s draft boards. Making a name for himself in the G League being a strong on-ball defender and someone that has a high understanding for where to be on the floor, Beauchamp really just needs to improve as a perimeter shooter to become a more well-rounded prospect on the wing. MarJon Beauchamp is NBA-ready and with the Houston Rockets needing some help defensively, he could slide in and be a very valuable bench player for them. Being 20-years-old, he still has time to develop into a finished product offensively as well.

#18 Chicago Bulls - F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, Freshman)

Continuing to add bench depth that can aid on both ends of the court will go a long way in the Chicago Bulls potentially breaking through in the Eastern Conference. Jeremy Sochan is already being labeled as one of the better defenders in this draft class and due to his overall high understanding of where to be on the floor, he has shown flashes of being a terrific cutter and slasher on the offensive-end of the floor.

Being able to defend 1-5 on the floor, Sochan would immediately fill a void behind Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan at either forward position off-the-bench and perhaps his best trait is that he is comfortable with the ball in his hands. Developing a consistent jump-shot will be key for Jeremy Sochan at the next level, as he tends to rely on his abilities to attack the paint from the wing. Going with the “best available” is the play here for Chicago and Sochan is definitely the best high-potential, more ready to play prospects still on the draft board at 18.

#19 Minnesota Timberwolves - F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Addressing the future of D’Angelo Russell is priority number one for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason, especially since he is entering the final year of his contract. With new ownership taking over and Tim Connelly recently being hired to be the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, Connelly is going to look to build a new identity for this franchise predicated around the play of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It is possible that Minnesota looks to move down a little in order to acquire other assets, but should he be a guy near the top of their draft board, Nikola Jovic could be a massive steal for this organization. Some have called Jovic the best international prospect in this year’s draft class and he checks off multiple boxes on both ends of the court. He is a versatile forward that can do a little bit of everything on the floor and in pick-and-roll sets offensively, Jovic flourishes due to the fact that he can be a primary ball-handler and that he is very smart in terms of decision making with the ball in his hands.

The Timberwolves do not have much talent on the wing other than Anthony Edwards and having the ability to do just about anything they need of him, Nikola Jovic could wind up being a key talent for Minnesota as they look to build off of their recent playoff appearance during the 2021-22 season.

#20 San Antonio Spurs - G Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite)

Seeing as they already took AJ Griffin earlier, the Spurs may look to target a frontcourt talent if they were to keep this 20th overall selection. However, San Antonio likes to take chances and going after a high-potential guy like Jaden Hardy could be too good of an opportunity to pass up on.

Drafting Jaden Hardy, a high-potential guard that has shown flashes of being a primary ball-handler, gives the Spurs a possible long-term replacement for Derrick White, who they traded away at the trade deadline, at the shooting guard position. While not a traditional guard, Hardy has no problem creating for himself or others and there are definitely aspects of his game that resemble traits of an NBA All-Star.

Already having a youthful core in place, Hardy could prove to be a very valuable bench player early on in his career that could immediately slide into a starting role because of his athleticism and pure scoring instincts. The Spurs need a guy like this next to All-Star Dejounte Murray and having a terrific developmental team, Jaden Hardy could just turn into one of the steals of the 2022 NBA Draft in San Antonio.

#21 Denver Nuggets - G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, Freshman)

With their core expected to be healthy and ready to go for the 2022-23 season, the Denver Nuggets are going to be looking to continue adding viable talents and scorers on their bench. They do not necessarily need another ball-handler, which is why taking someone like Blake Wesley can pay off in the long-run for them.

Wesley not only has the ability to impact the game offensively with the ball in his hands, but he has potential to grow into a sturdy three-point shooting threat. Not to mention, his 6’9” wingspan and high-upside makes him someone that could really turn into an efficient two-way option on the perimeter. Will Barton’s long-term status with the Nuggets is in question right now, which is why going out and drafting his long-term replacement could make sense for Denver.

Blake Wesley’s draft stock is all over the place right now even though he put together a very solid freshman year at Notre Dame and proved to be both an on-ball and off-the-ball threat on offense. Being a combo-guard that does a great job of getting to his spots on the floor offensively, Wesley could really fill out a nice spot on Denver’s bench early on in his career.

#22 Memphis Grizzlies - G TyTy Washington (Kentucky, Freshman)

Tyus Jones is going to be a free agent this offseason and at this point, it is a long-shot to believe that the Memphis Grizzlies will be able to retain him unless they are willing to offer him a ton of money. Drafting Jones’ replacement and someone that can be a primary ball-handler and facilitator behind Ja Morant is essential here for Memphis.

TyTy Washington is just 19-years-old and still has plenty of room for growth, especially if he is able to sit behind Morant and learn from him as the 2022-23 season progresses. Developing a consistent jump-shot from the perimeter will be key for Washington, as he tends to play more downhill and rely on his mid-range game than anything else, but the former Kentucky Wildcat is still projecting to be a reliable backup point guard right away because of his playmaking and ball-handling abilities.

#23 Philadelphia 76ers - F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, Junior)

While he could end up going much higher than 23rd overall, E.J. Liddell and the Philadelphia 76ers seem like a really good match based on style of play. Only having Joel Embiid underneath, the 76ers need to look to add some more frontcourt depth and with Liddell still being on the board here, this should be a no-brainer pick for team president Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office.

While he is only 6-7, E.J. Liddell plays well above his height because of his near 7-foot wingspan. He can protect the rim, be a “small-ball” center in some rotations and has really good footwork on the offensive-end of the floor in the low-post, making him a solid frontcourt option off-the-bench. Perhaps his best attribute though is that Liddell really improved himself as a jump-shooter this past season at Ohio State.

Defense, hustle and high IQ are the three main things you get with Liddell and with the 76ers looking to make all the right moves to set themselves up for success right now, the Ohio State product is the perfect NBA-ready type of talent Philadelphia needs to take in June’s draft.

#24 Milwaukee Bucks - G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, Freshman)

The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton of options for what to do in the NBA Draft this year and GM Jon Horst could once again look to add experienced depth to his roster via a draft night trade. They traded for Grayson Allen in the offseason last year and it would not be surprising to see a similar move made here with this 24th overall selection, especially if the Bucks do not see value with who is still available at the top of their draft board.

Should he be available, Kennedy Chandler would be a good value pick for Milwaukee not only because he supplies them with much-needed guard depth behind Jrue Holiday, but because Chandler showed flashes of his playmaking and facilitating potential at Tennessee. Being a very poised guard, he did not really turn the ball over much his freshman year and Kennedy Chandler is a strong pick-and-roll ball-handler. However, do not count the Bucks out from drafting a big here with Brook Lopez entering the final year of his deal.

#25 San Antonio Spurs - C Walker Kessler (Auburn, Sophomore)

With Griffin and Hardy already heading to San Antonio in this mock draft, the Spurs will likely go ahead and draft for value with their third first-round pick that will almost definitely be moved. They could look to add backcourt depth, but having Joshua Primo and Tre Jones, it likely makes more sense to take one of the bigs that has fallen a little bit.

Being a strong looking shot-blocker that also has great footwork around the rim offensively, Walker Kessler is definitely an intriguing center prospect for the Spurs to add not only for depth behind Jakob Poeltl, but possibly as his replacement in the near future. As reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto this season, the Spurs did hold some trade discussion centered around Poeltl, so it is possible he could be on the move at some point during the 2022-23 season.

#26 Dallas Mavericks - G/F Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, Junior)

If we have learned anything about the Dallas Mavericks during the playoffs this year, it is that they need more scoring talent around Luka Doncic. The All-Star guard cannot single-handedly carry this team in the Western Conference, which is why they need to try and find a player in the draft that can give them a lift offensively.

Jalen Williams has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process because of his potential as a two-way wing at the NBA-level and at the combine, Williams really stood out. He can shoot from the wing, he can score off-the-dribble and Williams’ 7-2 wingspan is something many are talking about right now since he only measured in around 6-6 with shoes! This is the perfect landing spot for Jalen Williams in the draft and the Mavericks should be thrilled to add a player like him in their second-unit.

#27 Miami Heat - F Kendall Brown (Baylor, Freshman)

The Miami Heat could really go anywhere with this draft pick at the end of the first-round, including possibly packaging it together with Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro or someone else to go out and add yet another high-level talent to their roster. Here though in this mock draft, they end up with a really solid athletic wing that has the ability to play on both ends of the floor in Kendall Brown.

Adding depth behind Jimmy Butler is key for the Heat, especially given that Butler is their only real talent on the wing with Caleb Martin being a free agent. Continuing to find ways to improve as a shooter will help Brown turn into a more complete prospect, but he is one of the more athletic wings in this draft class and possesses a near 7-foot wingspan. Given how well the Heat play defensively, Kendall Brown could be a valuable 19-year-old they invest in, especially since he could give them a boost in transition.

#28 Golden State Warriors - F Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, Freshman)

GM Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors’ ownership has made it clear that while they still want to contend for championships, they will not be doing so at the expense of their young talents and young core. Continuing to find ways to stockpile high-level, youth that they can develop while contending in the Western Conference is key, which is why rolling the dice on Patrick Baldwin Jr. seems like a very Warriors type thing to do.

A very intriguing forward prospect, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been projected to go anywhere from the lottery to early on in the second-round in the 2022 NBA Draft. Injury concerns are the only reason Baldwin is not considered a sure-thing lottery pick this year, but his potential is as good as anyone else’s in this draft class.

Standing 6-10 with a near 7-2 wingspan, Baldwin has the size to turn into a high-level defender either on the wing or in the low-post and he has all the skills to be a primary playmaker on the wing offensively. You can never have too much depth on the wing in the NBA and while there are other players that fit Golden State’s system a little better, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has one of the highest ceilings out of any prospect in this year’s draft, that is if he can stay on the floor and mature a little more as an overall playmaker.

#29 Memphis Grizzlies - F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, Junior)

Already addressing their need for a new backup guard, the Memphis Grizzlies really do not have any other needs as a franchise right now. They could look for some big man depth behind Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke or look to possibly replace Kyle Anderson’s spot, but adding a little bit more depth out on the wing could bolster Memphis’ secondary rotation. Jake LaRavia is a bigger forward with a high understanding for the game on both ends of the floor.

This is exactly the kind of player the Grizzlies like to draft and what stands out about LaRavia’s game is his ability to defend numerous positions. At Wake Forest, he was utilized as a defender on all kinds of different players and in the NBA, he could continue to be a “utility” like defensive player. He plays at his own tempo on offense and while he is not the best three-point shooter, his understanding for when to shoot or put the ball down to make a play for someone else is what makes LaRavia a first-round-like talent in this year’s draft class.

#30 Oklahoma City Thunder - F Caleb Houstan (Michigan, Freshman)

The Thunder are going to be making calls left and right on draft night and there is a high probability that they will not keep all three of their first-round picks, at least the ones they currently own right now. Should they hold the 30th overall selection though, Oklahoma City will continue stockpiling talent for the future and a high-potential guy like Caleb Houstan could fit right into their long-term plans.

There has been some speculation that the Thunder have already made a late first-round promise during the pre-draft process and The Athletic’s John Hollinger cites Houstan possibly being a prospect they have their eyes on. Coming out of high school, Caleb Houstan was a Top-10 recruit and thought by many to be one of the best "one-and-done" players in college this past season. Things did not necessarily work out for him at Michigan, but Houstan still has a ton of potential to develop into a key two-way weapon on the perimeter because of his length and pure scoring mentality.

By no means is Caleb Houstan ready to come into the NBA from Day 1 and be an All-Rookie type of talent, but the skill is certainly there for him and with the right developmental team, Houstan could really turn into one of the players we look back on from the 2022 NBA Draft and ask ourselves why he didn’t go higher. It would make sense for the Thunder to want a player like this, especially given that their developmental team is top-tier in the NBA.

#31 Indiana Pacers - G Max Christie (Michigan State, Freshman)

#32 Orlando Magic - F Leonard Miller (Canada)

#33 Toronto Raptors - G Trevor Keels (Duke, Freshman)

#34 Oklahoma City Thunder - G Dalen Terry (Arizona, Sophomore)

#35 Orlando Magic - G Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, Freshman)

#36 Portland Trail Blazers - G Christian Braun (Kansas, Junior)

#37 Sacramento Kings - F Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, Junior)

#38 San Antonio Spurs - G Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)

#39 Cleveland Cavaliers - G Ryan Rollins (Toledo, Sophomore)

#40 Minnesota Timberwolves - C Christian Koloko (Arizona, Junior)

#41 New Orleans Pelicans - F Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, Sophomore)

#42 New York Knicks - G Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, Senior)

#43 Los Angeles Clippers - F David Roddy (Colorado State, Junior)

#44 Atlanta Hawks - G JD Davison (Alabama, Freshman)

#45 Charlotte Hornets - F Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, USA)

#46 Detroit Pistons - C Ismael Kamagate (France)

#47 Memphis Grizzlies - G Hugo Besson (France)

#48 Minnesota Timberwolves - F Peyton Watson (UCLA, Freshman)

#49 Sacramento Kings - C Khalifa Diop (Senegal)

#50 Minnesota Timberwolves - G Gabriele Procida (Italy)

#51 Golden State Warriors - F Trevion Williams (Purdue, Senior)

#52 New Orleans Pelicans - F Josh Minott (Memphis, Freshman)

#53 Boston Celtics - F Justin Lewis (Marquette, Sophomore)

#54 Washington Wizards - G Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, Senior)

#55 Golden State Warriors - G Keon Ellis (Alabama, Senior)

#56 Cleveland Cavaliers - C Kai Soto (Philippines)

#57 Portland Trail Blazers - F/C Moussa Diabate (Michigan, Freshman)

#58 Indiana Pacers - F/C Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (54) and Miami Heat (55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year’s draft as a result of violating the league’s tampering rules ahead of free agency in 2021.

To see Brett Siegel’s FULL 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0, click here.

To see Brett Siegel’s 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and Top-50 Rankings, click here.