2022 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Week Of Draft Edition

A total of 112 draft prospects withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft on June 1 ahead of the early-entry deadline and on June 13, a handful of international prospects withdrew their names from the draft as well, giving us a complete list of prospects for the NBA Draft set to take place on June 23 next week.

The Orlando Magic hold the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft and a better picture is being painted for who they are going to be selecting. Out of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero, you really cannot go wrong, but the Magic seem to be zeroing in on one guy in particular.

Set to take place on June 23 in Brooklyn, this year’s draft will usher in a new era of talent, some of which are already being projected to be All-Stars at some point in their careers. So many prospects are getting ready to begin the next chapter of their basketball lives in the NBA, but the question that remains for all of them revolves around where they will ultimately end up.

As pre-draft workouts and evaluations continue to wrap up ahead of Thursday’s draft, many teams are starting to narrow down their choices on draft night.

Over 20 different prospects will be in attendance at the NBA Draft in the green room after receiving invitations over the last two weeks, which could also help shape a picture for how the first-round of this year’s draft will play out.

A handful of teams continue to discuss deals not only involving picks in this year’s draft, but key secondary and role players that are well-known around the league. It will not be surprising to see a handful of moves made this week, some possibly coming before the draft on June 23!

With teams formulating their plans ahead of June’s draft, here is my 2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 filled with projections for all 58 picks, as well as intel and rumors from scouts, agents and executives from around the league:

#1 Orlando Magic - F Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn - Freshman)

Nailing the first overall pick in this year’s draft is a must for the Orlando Magic, especially since they already have a ton of talented, youthful pieces in place on their roster. As of right now, all indications point towards the Magic selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with this first pick, even though Orlando has expressed interest in Chet Holmgren as well. Holmgren could definitely be a building block for them in the frontcourt, but Orlando has not counted out bringing back Mo Bamba yet in free agency and Wendell Carter Jr. could easily be the team’s starting center in a rotation alongside Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Jabari Smith Jr.

Scoring-wise, this rotation gives the Magic exactly what they are lacking right now in terms of sustained firepower, which is why many expect Smith to hear his name called first on draft night. While there is still some internal discussion amongst the Magic’s front-office on who to go with, the general consensus around the league points to them going ahead and selecting the Auburn freshman. Size, length, scoring and a winner’s mentality is what Orlando gets with Smith here with the No. 1 overall pick.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder - F/C Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga - Freshman)

Recently making a move to acquire JaMychal Green from the Denver Nuggets at the expense of their 30th overall pick this year, the Oklahoma City Thunder have remained very quiet on their plans with the second overall pick.

GM Sam Presti and this Thunder front-office have done a fantastic job of assembling young, core pieces over the years and now, it is time for them to take the next step as a rebuilding franchise. Drafting a player of Chet Holmgren’s caliber not only solidifies their frontcourt, something they must address in the draft and in the offseason, but Holmgren gives them another player next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with star-like potential. Some around the league believe that there are fans of Paolo Banchero as well in Oklahoma City’s front-office, but it makes a lot more sense for them to select Holmgren here, assuming he does not go first overall.

A strong defender already with the ability to cause a ton of headaches offensively in pick-and-roll sets, Chet Holmgren fits in perfectly as a stretch big man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Owning the 2nd and 12th picks now in this year’s draft, the Thunder will have yet another chance to bring in more high-potential prospects in order for one of the best developmental coaching staffs in the entire league to play around with. It would definitely come as a surprise to see them pass up on either Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren here, whichever of the two Orlando does not roll with.

#3 Houston Rockets - F Paolo Banchero (Duke - Freshman)

The Houston Rockets have had their eyes on one guy for quite some time now throughout the pre-draft process and his name is Paolo Banchero. In fact, the Rockets are expected to select Banchero with their third overall selection in this year’s draft, sources told SI Fastbreak, and there is a belief around the league that he would be the first pick this year if Houston had won the NBA Draft Lottery in May!

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone has said that the Rockets will be “available to talk” in regards to hearing trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick, but rival executives around the league fully expect Houston to keep this pick.

Jaden Ivey has been brought up as well in regards to the Rockets, however, Paolo Banchero is the perfect kind of player for the Rockets to add on the wing, especially since they still have another lottery pick to utilize this year. The Rockets need a lengthy playmaker at either forward position and alongside both Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, Banchero would immediately thrive as an instant source of scoring and playmaking. Adding another skilled scorer is exactly what Houston needs right now, hence why the Duke product falling to them is the best scenario for this franchise come Thursday.

#4 Sacramento Kings - F Keegan Murray (Iowa - Sophomore)

Heading into the draft, I am looking at the Sacramento Kings with the mindset of “I will believe it when I see it,” in regards to them keeping this draft pick and taking one of the Top-5 prospects in this year’s draft. Sacramento has been talking with several teams around the league over the last two weeks about trade scenarios involving this fourth overall selection, as the Kings are looking to acquire an established “win-now” type of talent to pair with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in order to make a real playoff push during the 2022-23 season.

A scenario in which the Kings trade their pick ahead of Thursday’s draft is definitely possible right now, but should they hold onto this pick, Sacramento may not go with the popular choice and select Jaden Ivey. While he is a pure-scoring in the backcourt and a key facilitator, they already have De’Aaron Fox and last year’s first-round pick Davion Mitchell. Going with Keegan Murray offers a ton of upside for the Kings and new head coach Mike Brown would be very pleased to have a young weapon at either forward position in Murray.

He may not have a lot of hype surrounding him or be a flashy name at the top of team's draft boards, but Murray is more NBA-ready than many in this draft class and really does not have a glaring weakness to his game. A versatile and crafty forward that can really play anywhere on the floor, Keegan Murray would be a nice fit at either forward position alongside Harrison Barnes, instantly giving the Kings another scoring weapon to turn to for production. Should Sacramento trade this pick though, Jaden Ivey will almost definitely be the player a team trades up to get with this fourth pick.

#5 Detroit Pistons - G Jaden Ivey (Purdue - Sophomore)

While they do still have former first-round pick Killian Hayes and veteran Cory Joseph in their backcourt, the Detroit Pistons dream scenario in this draft is to end up with Jaden Ivey at fifth overall. Detroit is extremely high on Ivey and some around the NBA believe that the Pistons have the guard ranked as the best prospect in this year’s draft class.

Cade Cunningham is this team’s leader and Saddiq Bey emerged as a key scoring weapon, possible No. 2 scoring option, next to Cunningham during the 2021-22 season, but the Pistons are still lacking firepower and explosiveness. These are two of the main things Ivey would bring to this team immediately and many have been quick to compare his game to the likes of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook in certain ways given his athletic nature.

A crafty and versatile ball-handler, Ivey checks off all the boxes in terms of being a franchise point guard in this league, hence where Detroit’s interest in him is generated from. It is possible that the Pistons will look to move up on spot in front of the Kings to select Ivey, but according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Sacramento is not Jaden Ivey’s preferred destination. The Kings may very well pass up on him, not wanting to waste their time if the former Purdue guard does not want to play there, which could mean Ivey falls right into the Pistons' lap at fifth overall.

#6 Indiana Pacers - G Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite)

There is no telling as to what the Indiana Pacers could do here with their Top-10 pick and quite honestly, their decision on who to draft could very well set the course for how the rest of the first-round plays out. Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe and AJ Griffin are said to be on Indiana’s radar, as is Dyson Daniels after his most recent workout with the team.

In the G League, Daniels really stood out as a primary on-ball defender and being 6-8 with a near 6-11 wingspan, he could really stretch his game out to become an all-around perimeter stopper against multiple positions. Many teams fell in love with Daniels during the interview process at the NBA Draft Combine and the Pacers could look to pair him in the backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton as yet another ball-handler and all-around talent, especially given that Malcolm Brogdon’s future with the team is in question entering the offseason.

Similar to how Josh Giddey was a “guard” coming into the league this past year because of his playmaking abilities and ended up playing multiple different roles both in the backcourt and on the wing, a similar role could be in place for Dyson Daniels during his rookie campaign given his length and playmaking abilities. Dyson Daniels has a chance to be the best guard from this draft class and selecting Daniels here gives the Pacers everything they need to build one of the best young backcourts in the entire league based on potential. All options are on the table here for the Pacers as they look to quickly turn things around.

#7 Portland Trail Blazers - G/F Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, Sophomore)

Similar to the Pacers, the Portland Trail Blazers are said to be weighing all of their options in terms of some of the top draft prospects that may fall to them like AJ Griffin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels and Bennedict Mathurin. Not to mention, Portland has also shown interest in trading out of the No. 7 spot in the draft in order to acquire more future assets and a “win-now” type of talent that can help them “re-tool” instead of rebuild. Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) and OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) are all names the Blazers could look to pursue in trade talks this week and this offseason, sources told SI Fastbreak.

Shaedon Sharpe, one of the biggest boom/bust prospects in this year’s draft, is certainly an option for the Blazers here, but should they keep the pick, taking Bennedict Mathurin makes the most sense since he is ready to contribute right away at just 19-years-old. Mathurin has proven to be a high-level three-point shooting threat and out on the wing, he is very capable of putting the ball on the ground and creating scoring opportunities for himself. Having a high understanding for the game offensively, Bennedict Mathurin is a prospect that can come in and play from Day 1, making him a potential All-Rookie performer for a team like the Trail Blazers that would look to give him a ton of minutes during his rookie year.

Surrounding Damian Lillard with players that can come in and make an impact right now is key for the Portland Trail Blazers, hence why they would go with a young talent that can do so in the draft if they were to keep this pick, something that is looking less likely as we approach the draft.

#8 New Orleans Pelicans - G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky - Freshman)

Coming off their miraculous run to the playoffs this past season, the goal for the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason is going to be to continue building off of their most recent success. A full season of having CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas together presents the possibility of a potential Top-4 seed in the Western Conference for the Pelicans, hence why they could very much trade down in this year’s draft for more future assets or take a gamble on a long-term, high-potential project.

Shaedon Sharpe is one of the biggest question marks in this year’s draft simply because nobody has seen him play outside of a high school level and since he still needs time to grow and mature as a young adult. Talent-wise, Sharpe could very well end up being one of the top players from the 2022 draft class, but he could also end up being a young talent that never truly develops into anything.

Seeing as they already have their roster practically put together for the 2022-23 season already, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin and the Pelicans’ front-office could very well look to give their final roster spot to a guy like Sharpe, who can sit behind veteran and experienced players like CJ McCollum, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham, being almost like a “sponge” that absorbs knowledge and skill over the course of his rookie year. Down the line, this could end up being one of the best draft picks New Orleans has ever made should they invest time in developing Shaedon Sharpe.

#9 San Antonio Spurs - F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, Freshman)

The San Antonio Spurs are always a major question mark in the draft, as you never know what to expect from them. Last year, they shocked everyone by taking Joshua Primo, the youngest player in the draft with one of the biggest upsides on the offensive-end of the floor. Still looking to find their identity and form a long-term, youthful core, especially on the defensive-end of the floor, San Antonio could be obligated to go after a forward like Jeremy Sochan.

Rising up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process, Sochan can contribute right away and is still a pretty “raw” prospect in terms of developing on the offensive-end of the floor. The Spurs are one of the best developmental teams in the league and they could really get the most out of a guy like Jeremy Sochan who can play either on the wing or in the low-post at the power-forward position, especially since he is one of the better defenders in this year’s draft.

Being able to defend 1-5 on the floor, Sochan would immediately fill a void San Antonio has at their forward positions next to Keldon Johnson and perhaps his best trait is that he is comfortable with the ball in his hands. Developing a consistent jump-shot will be key for Jeremy Sochan at the next level, as he tends to rely on his abilities to attack the paint from the wing. Sochan can impact the game in many ways, making him a nice fit in a system led by a multidimensional talent in Dejounte Murray. With this said though, do not be shocked if San Antonio makes a big move in the draft, especially since they own the rights to three first-round draft picks right now.

#10 Washington Wizards - G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, Sophomore)

The Washington Wizards are approaching this year’s draft with the mindset of getting the "best available talent," in their minds, that falls to them. Finding ways to win right now and capitalize on the time they have with Bradley Beal is a must, which is why going after an NBA-ready guy like Johnny Davis in the backcourt tightens Washington’s rotations.

Should they keep this pick, Washington will have a ton of options on who to draft and they really could go anywhere with this pick given that they have a ton of needs as a franchise. Johnny Davis is not a high-potential, young prospect, but he is said to be near the top of the Wizards’ draft board and someone that really impressed the team during his pre-draft workout. This year’s Big 10 Player of the Year, Davis is ready to come into the NBA and play a key role for his new team right away.

The Wizards simply need “winners” right now and Davis certainly presents this mindset. Adding another player on the perimeter with a “score-first” mentality is definitely a smart move for Washington to make this offseason.

#11 New York Knicks - G/F AJ Griffin (Duke - Freshman)

The New York Knicks need to get back to being a strong defensive team, but their problems on the offensive-end of the court hampered their ability to make it back to the playoffs this past year. Their backcourt is a mess right now and New York could very well look to add some backcourt talent in this year’s draft, but AJ Griffin being on the board here is too much for them to pass up.

Meeting with Griffin early on in the pre-draft process near the time of the NBA Draft Combine, the Knicks were impressed with his character and the 18-year-old’s roots of playing at Duke could pair nicely with former Duke Blue Devil RJ Barrett on the wing. A “one-two punch” of AJ Griffin and RJ Barrett on the perimeter definitely helps improve the Knicks’ offense and Griffin also has a ton of potential to develop into a sturdy defensive wing as well.

Trading down really does the Knicks no good this year, unless there is someone else that is projected to go lower that they have absolutely fallen in love with. Keeping the No. 11 pick and selecting someone that may fall out of the Top-10 in this year’s draft like Griffin presents a ton of upside for New York. Team president Leon Rose’s connection to AJ Griffin could also play a role in this selection, as Griffin is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the same agency that Rose used to represent NBA talents for when he was an agent.

#12 Oklahoma City Thunder - G Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite)

Both the Indiana Pacers at sixth overall and the Oklahoma City Thunder at twelfth overall could very much control this draft. What the Thunder do with this pick is a major question mark right now, but the team does have a fair amount of interest in the idea of possibly trading up for Shaedon Sharpe. Should they choose not to pursue this scenario, another option for the Thunder is to possibly trade down several picks and not only bring in more future assets, but possibly a young, growing star in this league. The Atlanta Hawks have interest in moving up in the draft and are open to the idea of moving on from John Collins, so maybe pursuing a trade for Collins and the No. 16 pick is something that general manager Sam Presti and Oklahoma City’s front-office finds very appealing if presented to them.

The point is that nobody has an idea of what the Thunder will do with this pick, which is why it is not hard to believe they will "swing for the fences" on a high-potential prospect that could very much be an All-Star in this league in due time. From the G League Ignite, Jaden Hardy is a prospect that has been seen all over the place in many mock drafts because there is no clear sense as to which teams will be willing to gamble on him due to the fact that he is another volatile “boom-or-bust” type of prospect.

The Thunder are one of a handful of teams that hosted Hardy for a workout and while some scouts are not as high on him as others, one scout told SI Fastbreak that Jaden Hardy’s athleticism and ball-handling abilities as a perimeter player make him a “potential future All-Star and a young prospect any team can build around.” Oklahoma City could certainly use a player like this to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and should they keep this pick, the Thunder going after a guy they are very high on is definitely a possibility, especially since they would not need one of the better center prospects available since they just drafted Chet Holmgren earlier.

#13 Charlotte Hornets - G Malaki Branham (Ohio State, Freshman)

Both the No. 13 and No. 15 picks are in play to be traded by the Charlotte Hornets ahead of or during this year’s draft, especially since Charlotte is looking to cement themselves as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference right now. Finding more versatile players to round out their bench is a “must” for the Hornets right now and while this could be called a “reach” in the draft by some, taking Malaki Branham presents a ton of advantages for the Hornets.

Branham shot 41.6% from three-point range during his freshman season at Ohio State and has really impressed many throughout the pre-draft process with his potential to guard numerous positions out on the perimeter. On offense, he looks comfortable being a primary ball-handler and looks to score with his jump-shot, giving Charlotte another playmaker next to LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt, something they do not have right now.

Charlotte ranked 16th in the league this past year in bench scoring and the addition of Malaki Branham should present them with a means to become a more balanced offensive team, especially since he is a strong catch-and-shoot three-point shooter.

#14 Cleveland Cavaliers - F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Malaki Branham is definitely a player on the Cleveland Cavaliers' radar heading into the 2022 NBA Draft and should the Hornets throw a wrench in their plans, the Cavaliers could turn their attention to continuing building for the future instead of targeting another guard or perimeter player. Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-0-plus wingspan, Ousmane Dieng has a lot of upside for growth at just 19-years-old and could very well end up being one of the best players from this draft class.

Out on the wing, Dieng uses his athleticism to his advantage to blow past smaller, less athletic defenders and has a good feel for when to pull up for a jump-shot when attacking the rim. While Dieng could develop into a high-impact two-way player, it will take time for him to reach his full potential, which is why some teams have been skeptical of him throughout the pre-draft process.

Cleveland is looking to win right now with their young talent, but building for the future continues to remain a key point of emphasis and should they be able to get the most out of Dieng, Cleveland could be staring at the most versatile rotation in the league that features Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Ousmane Dieng, all of which are near 7-footers.

#15 Charlotte Hornets - C Jalen Duren (Memphis, Freshman)

Whether the Hornets go with Jalen Duren or Mark Williams is a big question mark in this year’s draft, but all indications point towards them selecting one of this year’s top center prospects. To me, it would be a real shock to see them pass up on selecting a big man in the draft, even though they just took Kai Jones in the first-round last year.

Getting Duren here would be a huge win for GM Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets’ front-office, especially since Jalen Duren is a guy that can contribute right away because of his athleticism and two-way play in the paint. An avid rim-protector and shot-blocker, Duren still has plenty of time to be polished into a well-rounded, modern-day center and his high motor brings a lot of comparisons to that of Bam Adebayo when he was coming out of Kentucky in 2017.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier need an athletic, young big man that can not only protect the paint defensively, but be a major lob-threat in pick-and-roll sets offensively. Some around the league believe the Hornets favor Duren over Williams right now entering the week of the draft, making Duren the choice here with this pick.

#16 Atlanta Hawks - F Tari Eason (LSU - Sophomore)

The Atlanta Hawks are in a position where it would not be shocking to see them move up in the draft. They have expressed interest in doing so recently and not only is this pick in play to be traded, but former first-round pick John Collins is as well.

Things didn't go as planned during the 2021-22 season following their magical run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals and as a result, big changes are coming to this roster. No matter who the Hawks look to move on from this offseason, it is apparent that Atlanta needs scoring talent on the wing, especially coming off of their bench. With Tari Eason on the board here, it would make sense for Atlanta to take him given that he can aid their defense right away and because they need more talent at both forward positions with the futues of John Collins and Danilo Gallinari being in question.

Eason is by no means the best prospect in this draft class and there are higher potential talents available here at 16th overall, but he is a guy that gives it his all defensively and can really get things started in terms of pushing the pace and running in transition. Tari Eason can score either on the wing or in the low-post and Eason can really give this Hawks team a boost on defense, as they ranked 26th in the league in defensive rating this past season.

#17 Houston Rockets - C Mark Williams (Duke, Sophomore)

Taking Paolo Banchero third overall would be a dream come true for the Houston Rockets. Being able to then take his Duke teammate in Mark Williams at No. 17 and add him to their frontcourt with Alpersen Sengun is absolutely mind-blowing to think about!

Williams emerged at Duke being a high-level rim-protector and possessing a 7-7 wingspan, there are few NBA players that will be able to get a shot up over him! Williams is not a liability on offense and tends to move really well either going to screen or cutting to the basket off of pick-and-roll sets, which makes him look like the perfect fit in a system that is going to lean on athletes like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and possibly Paolo Banchero to make plays.

Houston has a ton of possibilities on what to do with this pick, especially since they recently acquired the No. 24 overall selection from the Dallas Mavericks and could look to package some draft picks in order to move up. If Mark Williams is on the board though, I do not see any scenario in which they would pass up on selecting him. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero, Alperen Sengun and Mark Williams with Jae'Sean Tate as the team's sixth man... that is one scary athletic roster!

#18 Chicago Bulls - G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, Senior)

Continuing to add bench depth that can aid on both ends of the court will go a long way in the Chicago Bulls potentially breaking through in the Eastern Conference. Adding more talent on the wing and in the frontcourt is definitely something that team will look to do in free agency, but in the draft, the Bulls truly have a “best talent available” mindset here with the No. 18 overall selection. Guys like Jalen Williams, E.J. Liddell and MarJon Beauchamp could all be in play for Chicago, as could Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji should he fall out of the lottery.

Agbaji was a key reason the Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Championship this past year and he is one of the better scoring guards available in this draft class. While he is not a high-potential, young prospect, he does offer upside as an immediate source of scoring and shooting off-the-bench for a team that has question marks in their backcourt right now.

Lonzo Ball’s status is up-in-the-air given his knee issues, Coby White enters the offseason having one more year left on his rookie deal and All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is expected to “test the waters” in free agency this offseason. Drafting Agbaji gives the Bulls depth and another three-point shooter on the perimeter, bolstering a roster that just finished fourth in the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2021-22 season.

#19 Minnesota Timberwolves - F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, Junior)

Addressing the future of D’Angelo Russell is priority number one for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason, especially since he is entering the final year of his contract. With new ownership taking over and Tim Connelly recently being hired to be the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, Connelly is going to look to build a new identity for this franchise predicated around the play of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It is possible that Minnesota looks to move down a little in order to acquire other assets, but should he be a guy near the top of their draft board, E.J. Liddell can check off a ton of boxes for the Timberwolves, especially on their bench. While he is only 6-7, Liddell plays well above his height because of his near 7-foot wingspan. He can protect the rim, be a “small-ball” center in some rotations and has really good footwork on the offensive-end of the floor in the low-post, making him a solid frontcourt option off-the-bench.

Perhaps his best attribute though is that Liddell really improved himself as a jump-shooter this past season at Ohio State. Defense, hustle and high IQ are the three main things you get with Liddell and with the Timberwolves looking to make all the right moves to set themselves up for success right now, Liddell is the perfect NBA-ready type of talent Minnesota could utilize both on the wing and in the low-post.

#20 San Antonio Spurs - F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Again, there is no telling what the Spurs will do on draft night, as this pick could very well be packaged together with other assets to acquire an already proven talent or for San Antonio to move up in the draft. However, San Antonio likes to take chances and going after a high-potential guy like Nikola Jovic could be too good of an opportunity to pass up on.

Jovic could be a massive steal for this organization and some have called him the best international prospect in this year’s draft class. He is a versatile forward that can do a little bit of everything on the floor and in pick-and-roll sets offensively, Jovic flourishes due to the fact that he can be a primary ball-handler and he is very smart in terms of decision making with the ball in his hands.

Joining a very athletic team already in San Antonio, Nikola Jovic could play to his strengths and really become an all-around playmaker for this team, taking a lot of stress off of Dejounte Murray in the process.

#21 Denver Nuggets - G/F Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, Junior)

With their core expected to be healthy and ready to go for the 2022-23 season, the Denver Nuggets are going to be looking to continue adding viable talents and scorers on their bench. They do not necessarily need another ball-handler, which is why taking someone like Jalen Williams can pay off in the long-run for them.

Williams has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process because of his potential as a two-way win at the NBA-level and at the combine, Williams was fantastic. He can shoot from the wing, he can score off-the-dribble and Williams’ 7-2 wingspan is something many are talking about right now since he only measured in around 6-6 with shoes!

Finding players that can play off-the-ball and be scoring options next to Nikola Jokic is a must for the Nuggets as they look to turn themselves into a true championship contender. Jalen Williams should be able to fill this need and be a nice building block for them on the wing, especially given the injury concerns to Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton being in the final year of his contract. However, there is discussion amongst league circles that Denver could be looking to package their No. 21 and No. 30 picks together in order to move up in this year’s draft, potentially as high as in the lottery region.

#22 Memphis Grizzlies - G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, Freshman)

Tyus Jones is going to be a free agent this offseason and at this point, it is a long-shot to believe that the Memphis Grizzlies will be able to retain him unless they are willing to offer him a ton of money. Drafting Jones’ replacement and someone that can be a primary ball-handler and facilitator behind Ja Morant is essential here for Memphis.

Blake Wesley can play with or without the ball in his hands and is a high-potential, young guard the Grizzlies could take time to develop. Wesley not only has the ability to impact the game offensively with the ball in his hands, but he has potential to grow into a sturdy three-point shooting threat. Not to mention, his 6’9” wingspan and high-upside makes him someone that could really turn into an efficient two-way option on the perimeter.

The Notre Dame product’s draft stock is all over the place right now even though he put together a very solid freshman year and proved to be both an on-ball and off-the-ball threat on offense. Being a combo-guard that does a great job of getting to his spots on the floor offensively, Wesley could really fill out a nice spot on Memphis’ bench, similar to how De’Anthony Melton has carved out a role for himself on this team.

#23 Philadelphia 76ers - G MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite)

The Philadelphia 76ers are actively looking to trade down in this year’s draft and they have all of their options laid out on the table as far as who could be on the move this offseason. Everyone but Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are “available” in trade talks right now.

The Sixers know their championship window in the Eastern Conference is small and should they have another disappointing postseason defeat during the 2022-23 season, everything could come crashing down for Philadelphia. Trading this pick and possibly a few other assets to bring in another championship-level player is imperative, but should they not be able to find a high-level trade, drafting a player like MarJon Beauchamp could make sense for the 76ers.

Beauchamp is a very unpolished prospect on the offensive-end of things, but he is definitely a gamble worth taking because of the fact that he has time to develop into a two-way talent at the shooting guard position or on the wing given his length. The 76ers need versatility on their bench and the 20-year-old could absolutely supply them with this given his defensive tenacity and instincts.

#24 Milwaukee Bucks - G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, Freshman)

The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton of options for what to do in the NBA Draft this year and GM Jon Horst could once again look to add experienced depth to his roster via a draft night trade. They traded for Grayson Allen in the offseason last year and it would not be surprising to see a similar move made here with this 24th overall selection, especially if the Bucks do not see value with who is still available at the top of their draft board.

Given the fact that Brook Lopez is coming off an injury-riddled year and the fact that Bobby Portis will be pursued by other teams in free agency, addressing their depth in the frontcourt is an option for Milwaukee, but this team could really use some more backcourt depth behind veteran Jrue Holiday. Kennedy Chandler is the best guard still on the board here given his playmaking abilities and the fact that he is only 19-years-old, yet he plays like a multi-year veteran.

He barely turned the ball over at Tennessee and is a strong pick-and-roll ball-handler, making him a nice fit behind Holiday with the Bucks. This is not a flashy pick by any means, but Kennedy Chandler could fill a void this team has in their backcourt, especially if the team looks to move on from veteran George Hill as their backup point guard this offseason.

#25 San Antonio Spurs - C Walker Kessler (Auburn, Sophomore)

It is very unlikely that the San Antonio Spurs will keep all three of their first-round draft picks. Either this pick or the one before it at 20th overall will be on the move in a pre-draft or draft night trade as the Spurs look to continue building for the future while finding success now with their young core.

Already drafting Jeremy Sochan and Nikola Jovic, the Spurs could very well look to go big with this pick and possibly find a long-term replacement for Jakob Poeltl, who the team has expressed interest in possibly moving on from and did contemplate trading near this past season’s trade deadline. Walker Kessler is the best big man available here at pick No. 25 and there is a lot to like about Kessler from San Antonio’s perspective.

Being a strong looking shot-blocker that also has great footwork around the rim offensively, Walker Kessler is definitely an intriguing center prospect that could be a sustainable low-cost option. Poeltl’s future with the Spurs is in question this offseason, opening the door for a rookie like Kessler to see playing time right away upon being drafted.

#26 Houston Rockets - G TyTy Washington (Kentucky, Freshman)

Many will be shocked to see TyTy Washington fall towards the end of the first-round, but there are some concerns about his scoring abilities at the point guard position in the NBA. As a main facilitator though, Washington definitely checks off the boxes to contribute off-the-bench early on in his career and with Kevin Porter Jr. not having much time left on his contract, going after a guard could be high on the Rockets’ priority list this offseason.

Developing a consistent jump-shot from the perimeter will be key for Washington, as he tends to play more downhill and rely on his mid-range game than anything else, but the former Kentucky Wildcat is still projecting to be a reliable backup point guard right away because of his playmaking and ball-handling abilities.

Houston could definitely use another secondary ball-handler and a guard with potential for growth, which is why TyTy Washington is an obvious choice for them here.

#27 Miami Heat - F Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, Freshman)

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are going to take whoever they want in this draft whenever they want and the Heat are not afraid to reach by any means whatsoever. They are also not afraid to draft based on “best available” rather than fit, as they did so with Bam Adebayo back in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft even though they had Hassan Whiteside at the time.

Needing depth on the wing and still looking for another “it” factor next to Jimmy Butler, taking a chance on a once Top-10 projected prospect like Patrick Badlwin Jr. could make a lot of sense for Miami, especially if they view him as a high-end prospect in this year's draft. A very intriguing forward prospect, Baldwin has been projected to go anywhere from the lottery to early on in the second-round in the 2022 NBA Draft. Injury concerns are the only reason Baldwin is not considered a sure-thing lottery pick this year, but his potential is as good as anyone else’s in this draft class.

Standing 6-10 with a near 7-2 wingspan, Baldwin has the size to turn into a high-level defender either on the wing or in the low-post and he has all the skills to be a primary playmaker on the wing offensively. A skilled wing that can basically do anything that is asked of him is hard to come by and while he does have some “yellow flags” present right now, taking Patrick Baldwin Jr. could give the Heat one of the highest ceiling guys from the 2022 NBA Draft.

#28 Golden State Warriors - G Dalen Terry (Arizona, Sophomore)

GM Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors’ ownership has made it clear that while they still want to contend for championships, they will not be doing so at the expense of their young talents and young core. Continuing to find ways to stockpile high-level, young talent that they can develop while contending in the Western Conference is key, which is why rolling the dice on Dalen Terry seems like a very Warriors type thing to do.

The 2022 NBA champions are going to keep adding young, versatile talents for the future growth of the franchise and Terry is a very intriguing combo guard given his near 7-1 wingspan and his defensive instincts. Dalen Terry is a longer guard that has a ton of potential to grow into a talented two-way player, but he must become stronger and understand how to utilize his length better if he is to reach his full potential.

The Warriors are always able to find “diamonds in the rough” and Terry is definitely one of this year’s “sleeper” prospects that could end up being a Top-10 player from this draft class.

#29 Memphis Grizzlies - F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, Junior)

It is clear to see that the Grizzlies are well ahead of schedule in terms of being a playoff threat in the Western Conference, which is why continuing to add depth is a must. Already addressing their frontcourt, Memphis will now likely turn their attention to replacing Kyle Anderson with someone like Jake LaRavia.

This is exactly the kind of player the Grizzlies like to draft and what stands out about LaRavia’s game is his ability to defend numerous positions. At Wake Forest, he was utilized as a defender on all kinds of different players and in the NBA, he could continue to be a “utility” like defensive player. He plays at his own tempo on offense and while he is not the best three-point shooter, his understanding for when to shoot or put the ball down to make a play for someone else is what makes LaRavia a first-round-like talent in this year’s draft class.

#30 Denver Nuggets - F David Roddy (Colorado State, Junior)

Should they hold onto the final pick in the first-round, the Nuggets could either look to go with a “draft-and-stash” player or a bench talent that presents a high upside for being able to contribute right away to a championship contending team.

Finding shooters and scorers to put around Nikola Jokic is key, which is why David Roddy has suddenly emerged as a first-round prospect for the Denver Nuggets. Roddy has built relationships with the Nuggets throughout the pre-draft process and being from Colorado State, this seems like a scenario in which we could see the “hometown kid” get some love in the draft.

While he is only 6-6, Roddy possesses a near 7-foot wingspan and he is built like an NFL linebacker around 260 lbs as well. He is actually quite quick attacking the paint off-the-dribble from the wing and David Roddy is definitely an above-average ball-handler and playmaker for a forward. Shooting 57.1% from the floor and 43.8% from three-point range in college this past year, Roddy can contribute and play on the wing behind Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton right away in Denver.

#31 Indiana Pacers - F Kendall Brown (Baylor, Freshman)

#32 Orlando Magic - F Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, Junior)

#33 Toronto Raptors - G Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, Freshman)

#34 Oklahoma City Thunder - G Trevor Keels (Duke, Freshman)

#35 Orlando Magic - C Christian Koloko (Arizona, Junior)

#36 Portland Trail Blazers - F Caleb Houstan (Michigan, Freshman)

#37 Sacramento Kings - G Max Christie (Michigan State, Freshman)

#38 San Antonio Spurs - G Christian Braun (Kansas, Junior)

#39 Cleveland Cavaliers - G Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, Senior)

#40 Minnesota Timberwolves - G Gabriele Procida (Italy)

#41 New Orleans Pelicans - F Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, USA)

#42 New York Knicks - F Josh Minott (Memphis, Freshman)

#43 Los Angeles Clippers - C Ismael Kamagate (France)

#44 Atlanta Hawks - G Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)

#45 Charlotte Hornets - F Justin Lewis (Marquette, Sophomore)

#46 Detroit Pistons - F/C Moussa Diabate (Michigan, Freshman)

#47 Memphis Grizzlies - G Hugo Besson (France)

#48 Minnesota Timberwolves - F/C Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite)

#49 Sacramento Kings - C Yannick Nzosa (Republic of Congo)

#50 Minnesota Timberwolves - G Dereon Seabron (North Carolina State, Sophomore)

#51 Golden State Warriors - F Peyton Watson (UCLA, Freshman)

#52 New Orleans Pelicans - G Matteo Spagnolo (Italy)

#53 Boston Celtics - F Jabari Walker (Colorado, Sophomore)

#54 Washington Wizards - G Ryan Rollins (Toledo, Sophomore)

#55 Golden State Warriors - F Trevion Williams (Purdue, Senior)

#56 Cleveland Cavaliers - F Darius Days (LSU, Senior)

#57 Portland Trail Blazers - C Khalifa Diop (Senegal)

#58 Indiana Pacers - F Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, Sophomore)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (54) and Miami Heat (55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year’s draft as a result of violating the league’s tampering rules ahead of free agency in 2021.

