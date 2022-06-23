2022 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Day of Draft Edition

It is June 23 which means it is time for the 2022 NBA Draft!

A total of 58 prospects will hear their names called on Thursday night, ushering in a new era of untapped potential to the NBA. Holding the rights to the No. 1 overall pick, the Orlando Magic are looking to draft a franchise-altering talent that can pull them out of the depths of the Eastern Conference.

Out of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero, you really cannot go wrong, but the Magic seem to be zeroing in on one guy in particular, a name that has been linked to them for quite some time now.

Those three guys in Holmgren, Smith Jr. and Banchero are almost definitely going to be the first three names off the board tonight, in no set order, meaning that the draft could very much start with the Sacramento Kings with the No. 4 overall pick.

Plenty of trade chatter continues to circulate around the league, some of which is being linked to Top-10 picks in this year’s draft. There is going to be a lot of movement not only with picks, but potentially some notable names as well.

It is time for the 2022 NBA Draft, which means it is time for my final 2022 NBA Mock Draft 5.0 filled with projections for all 58 picks, as well as intel and rumors from scouts, agents and executives from around the league.

#1 Orlando Magic - F Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn - Freshman)

Nailing the first overall pick in this year’s draft is a must for the Orlando Magic, especially since they already have a ton of talented, youthful pieces in place on their roster. As of right now, all indications point towards the Magic selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with this first pick, even though Orlando has expressed interest in Chet Holmgren as well. Holmgren could definitely be a building block for them in the frontcourt, but Orlando has not counted out bringing back Mo Bamba yet in free agency and Wendell Carter Jr. could easily be the team’s starting center in a rotation alongside Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Jabari Smith Jr.

Scoring-wise, this rotation gives the Magic exactly what they are lacking right now in terms of sustained firepower, which is why many expect Smith to hear his name called first on draft night. While there is still some internal discussion amongst the Magic’s front-office on who to go with, the general consensus around the league points to them going ahead and selecting the Auburn freshman first overall. Size, length, scoring and a winner’s mentality is what Orlando gets with Smith here with the No. 1 overall pick. It would come as a shock if the Magic have a sudden change of heart and do not take Smith.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder - F/C Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga - Freshman)

While there are some concerns about Chet Holmgren not releasing his medical documents to some teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder still seem like they are trending towards taking him. Holmgren fits the agenda of what the Thunder need in the frontcourt and ever since they were rewarded with the second overall pick, Holmgren has been the favorite to go to Oklahoma City.

GM Sam Presti and this Thunder front-office have done a fantastic job of assembling young, core pieces over the years and now, it is time for them to take the next step as a rebuilding franchise. Drafting a player of Chet Holmgren’s caliber not only solidifies their frontcourt, something they must address in the draft and in the offseason, but Holmgren gives them another player next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with star-like potential. Some around the league believe that there are fans of Paolo Banchero as well in Oklahoma City’s front-office, but it makes a lot more sense for them to select Holmgren here, assuming he does not go first overall.

A strong defender already with the ability to cause a ton of headaches offensively in pick-and-roll sets, Chet Holmgren fits in perfectly as a stretch big man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Owning the 2nd and 12th picks now in this year’s draft, the Thunder will have yet another chance to bring in more high-potential prospects in order for one of the best developmental coaching staffs in the entire league to play around with. It would definitely come as a surprise to see them pass up on Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren here, whichever of the two Orlando does not roll with.

#3 Houston Rockets - F Paolo Banchero (Duke - Freshman)

The Houston Rockets have had their eyes on one guy for quite some time now throughout the pre-draft process and his name is Paolo Banchero. In fact, the Rockets are expected to select Banchero with their third overall selection in this year’s draft, sources tell SI Fastbreak, and there is a belief around the league that he would be the first pick this year if Houston had won the NBA Draft Lottery in May!

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone has said that the Rockets will be “available to talk” in regards to hearing trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick, but rival executives around the league fully expect Houston to keep this pick to take Banchero.

Jaden Ivey has been brought up as well in regards to the Rockets, however, Paolo Banchero is the perfect kind of player for the Rockets to add on the wing, especially since they still have another lottery pick to utilize this year. The Rockets need a lengthy playmaker at either forward position and alongside both Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, Banchero would immediately thrive as an instant source of scoring and playmaking. Adding another skilled scorer is exactly what Houston needs right now, hence why the Duke product falling to them is the best scenario for this franchise come Thursday.

#4 Sacramento Kings - G Jaden Ivey (Purdue - Sophomore)

The 2022 NBA Draft will “start” with the No. 4 pick and the Sacramento Kings, as general manager Monte McNair and this front-office continue to mull offers coming their way for the pick. As of right now, some around the league believe the asking price for this pick is too high, which is why the Kings will face a tough decision of who to draft between Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray should they hold onto this pick.

Adding a high-level scoring talent at either forward position in Murray seems to make the most sense fit-wise for the Kings, but passing up on Ivey's skill and potential to be an All-Star in the backcourt one day may be too much for Sacramento to pass up on. A scenario in which the Kings trade their pick ahead of Thursday’s draft is definitely possible right now, but should they hold onto this pick, Sacramento may very well go with Jaden Ivey even though Ivey may not want to be taken by the Kings.

Ivey checks off all the boxes for a “win-now” type of talent and even though they have De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell in the backcourt, Jaden Ivey’s ability to play off-the-ball is what makes him a special player here. Maybe the Kings will wind up going with Keegan Murray, but Jaden Ivey is the best player available with the fourth overall pick and if a team does strike a deal with the Kings for this pick, Ivey will be their selection.

#5 Detroit Pistons - G/F Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, Sophomore)

Trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, it appears that the Detroit Pistons are gearing up to make a run at restricted free agent Deandre Ayton this summer. Already having Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey as two core pieces, adding a talent like Jaden Ivey would be the “dream scenario” for the Pistons. With Ivey expected to be off-the-board though, Bennedict Mathurin seems like the guy who is next in line to be taken by Detroit.

Mathurin is able to contribute right away as a high-level three-point shooter out on the wing and he is very capable of putting the ball on the ground and creating scoring opportunities for himself. The Pistons need more talents like this, especially since Cunningham is truly their only talent that can play in isolation and not only make plays for himself, but others as well. Having a high understanding for the game offensively, Bennedict Mathurin is a prospect that can come in and play from Day 1, making him a potential All-Rookie performer for a team like the Pistons that would look to give him a ton of minutes early on in his career.

The Detroit Pistons are also very high on Keegan Murray as well and with Jerami Grant gone, they do have an opening at either forward position for a talent like Murray. Assuming Ivey is off-the-board here, the Pistons will face a tough choice between Mathurin and Murray and as of right now, things are leaning towards them going with Bennedict Mathurin.

#6 Indiana Pacers - F Keegan Murray (Iowa - Sophomore)

There is no telling as to what the Indiana Pacers could do here with their Top-10 pick and quite honestly, their decision on who to draft could very well set the course for how the rest of the first-round plays out. Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels and AJ Griffin are said to be on Indiana’s radar, as is Keegan Murray, who the team hosted for an individual, unannounced workout recently.

He may not have a lot of hype surrounding him or be a flashy name at the top of many’s draft boards, but Murray is more NBA-ready than many in this draft class and he really does not have a glaring weakness to his game. Should he fall to them, Keegan Murray would very likely be the Pacers' selection with the sixth pick. If he is taken by the Kings or Pistons though, Benedict Mathurin and Dyson Daniels would suddenly become the top two guys on Indiana’s draft board.

A versatile and crafty forward that can really play anywhere on the floor, Keegan Murray would be a nice fit at either forward position alongside other young talents like Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Myles Turner in Indiana, even though Turner still finds himself on the trade block. Speaking of the trade block, Malcolm Brogdon continues to receive trade attention around the league and the Pacers are interested in moving the veteran guard if they can add another lottery pick in this year’s draft. It is a very real possibility that Brogdon will be a member of a new organization by the end of the draft.

#7 Portland Trail Blazers - G Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite)

This seventh overall selection currently owned by the Portland Trail Blazers remains one of the hottest picks on the trade block entering draft day. Portland is looking for ways to win right now, hence why they went out and traded for Jerami Grant on Wednesday. With Yahoo's Chris Haynes reporting that OG Anunoby is now on Portland's radar, this pick could end up going to the Toronto Raptors should the Trail Blazers strike a deal for Anunoby. If this was to happen, it is not hard to believe that Jalen Duren would be the guy Toronto favors with this seventh overall pick.

If Portland is to hold onto this pick though, a “positionless” type talent like Dyson Daniels would very likely peak their interest and stand out amongst the rest of the pack. In the G League, Daniels really stood out as a primary on-ball defender and being 6-8 with a near 6-11 wingspan, he could really stretch his game out to become an all-around perimeter stopper against multiple positions. The Blazers hosted Daniels for a workout during the pre-draft process and he could be a rookie that is able to contribute in many different ways right away, similar to that of Josh Giddey with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season.

Giddey was labeled as a “guard” coming into the league this past year because of his playmaking abilities, but he ended up playing multiple different roles both in the backcourt and on the wing. A similar role could be in place for Daniels during his rookie campaign given his length and playmaking abilities. Dyson Daniels has a chance to be one of the best players from this draft class and selecting him here gives the Trail Blazers everything they need to be competitive right away during the 2022-23 season.

#8 New Orleans Pelicans - G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky - Freshman)

Coming off their miraculous run to the playoffs this past season, the goal for the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason is going to be to continue building off of their most recent success. A full season of having CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas together presents the possibility of a potential Top-4 seed in the Western Conference for the Pelicans, hence why they could very much trade down in this year’s draft for more future assets or take a gamble on a long-term, high-potential project.

Assuming Dyson Daniels or Bennedict Mathurin do not make their way here for the Pelicans, Shaedon Sharpe and Ousmane Dieng will be two of the key talking points for New Orleans. Dieng presents a ton of upside out on the wing given his length, but Sharpe’s potential on the offensive-end of the floor in the backcourt could be too much for the Pelicans to pass up on. New Orleans has time to develop whoever they take with this eighth overall pick and in time, Shaedon Sharpe could turn out to be the best offensive talent from this draft class.

Sharpe is one of the biggest question marks in this year’s draft simply because nobody has seen him play outside of a high school level and since he still needs time to grow and mature as a young adult. Seeing as they already have their roster practically put together for the 2022-23 season already, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin and the Pelicans’ front-office could very well look to give their final roster spot to a guy like Sharpe, who can sit behind veteran and experienced players like CJ McCollum, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham, almost being like a “sponge” that absorbs knowledge and skill over the course of his rookie year. Down the line, this could end up being one of the best draft picks New Orleans has ever made should they invest time in developing Shaedon Sharpe.

#9 San Antonio Spurs - F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, Freshman)

The San Antonio Spurs are always a major question mark in the draft, as you never know what to expect from them. Last year, they shocked everyone by taking Joshua Primo, the youngest player in the draft with one of the biggest upsides on the offensive-end of the floor. Still looking to find their identity and form a long-term, youthful core, especially on the defensive-end of the floor, San Antonio could be obligated to go after a forward like Jeremy Sochan, but again, the Spurs could really go anywhere here.

Rising up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process, Sochan can contribute right away and is still a pretty “raw” prospect in terms of developing on the offensive-end of the floor. The Spurs are one of the best developmental teams in the league and they could end up getting the most out of a guy like Jeremy Sochan who can play either on the wing or in the low-post at the power-forward position, especially since he is one of the better defenders in this year’s draft.

Being able to defend 1-5 on the floor, Sochan would immediately fill a void San Antonio has at their forward positions next to Keldon Johnson and perhaps his best trait is that he is comfortable with the ball in his hands. Developing a consistent jump-shot will be key for Jeremy Sochan at the next level, as he tends to rely on his abilities to attack the paint from the wing. Sochan can impact the game in many ways, making him a nice fit in a system led by a multidimensional talent in Dejounte Murray. With this said though, do not be shocked if San Antonio makes a big move in the draft, especially since they own the rights to three first-round draft picks right now.

#10 Washington Wizards - G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, Sophomore)

The Washington Wizards are approaching this year’s draft with the mindset of getting the best available talent, in their minds, that falls to them. Finding ways to win right now and capitalize on the time they have with Bradley Beal is a “must,” which is why going after an NBA-ready guy like Johnny Davis in the backcourt tightens Washington’s rotations.

Should they keep this pick, Washington will have a ton of options on who to draft and they really could go anywhere with this pick given that they have a ton of needs as a franchise. Johnny Davis is not a high-potential, young prospect, but he is said to be near the top of the Wizards’ draft board and someone that really impressed the team during his pre-draft workout. This year’s Big 10 Player of the Year, Davis is ready to come into the NBA and play a key role for his new team right away. The Wizards simply need “winners” right now and Davis certainly presents this mindset. Adding another player on the perimeter with a “score-first” mentality is definitely a smart move for Washington to make this offseason.

#11 New York Knicks - G/F AJ Griffin (Duke - Freshman)

The New York Knicks need to get back to being a strong defensive team, but their problems on the offensive-end of the court hampered their ability to make it back to the playoffs this past year. Their backcourt is a mess right now and New York could very well look to add some backcourt talent in this year’s draft, but AJ Griffin being on the board here is too much for them to pass up, even for one of the top centers in the draft!

Meeting with Griffin early on in the pre-draft process near the time of the NBA Draft Combine, the Knicks were impressed with his character and the 18-year-old’s roots of playing at Duke could pair nicely with former Duke Blue Devil RJ Barrett on the wing. A “one-two punch” of AJ Griffin and RJ Barrett on the perimeter definitely helps improve the Knicks’ offense and Griffin also has a ton of potential to develop into a two-way wing.

Trading down really does the Knicks no good this year, unless there is someone else that is projected to go lower that they have absolutely fallen in love with. Keeping the No. 11 pick and selecting someone that may fall out of the Top-10 in this year’s draft like Griffin presents a ton of upside for New York. Team president Leon Rose’s connection to AJ Griffin could also play a role in this selection, as Griffin is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the same agency that Rose used to represent NBA talents for when he was an agent.

#12 Oklahoma City Thunder - C Jalen Duren (Memphis, Freshman)

Already having Chet Holmgren, there are a ton of possibilities for how the Thunder could handle the rest of this year’s draft. They have the future assets to move up and down the draft board as they please and it is a very real possibility that they look to trade up in the 7-10 range for Shaedon Sharpe, as the potential pairing of Holmgren and Sharpe is something that is very appealing to some within the Thunder’s front-office.

If they keep this pick however, continuing to fortify their frontcourt is a very real possibility. With Chet Holmgren having the ability to play the power-forward position, the Thunder could suddenly become a very lengthy team with the addition of Jalen Duren at the center position. An avid rim-protector and shot-blocker, Duren still has plenty of time to be polished into a well-rounded, modern-day center and his high motor brings a lot of comparisons to that of Bam Adebayo when he was coming out of Kentucky in 2017.

Should they trade this pick, whoever ends up drafting here could very much view Jalen Duren as the best available player as well. Already having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, via the second overall pick, filling out their roster with another skilled big man gives the Thunder everything they need to begin growing a potential championship contender one day.

#13 Charlotte Hornets - C Mark Williams (Duke, Sophomore)

With Jalen Duren off-the-board, if the Charlotte Hornets are going to draft a center, now is the time to do it with the No. 13 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers will not be taking a center at No. 14, but they could easily trade down, allowing a team to move up and get a talent like Mark Williams should the Hornets not take him here with the first of their two first-round draft picks.

Williams emerged at Duke being a high-level rim-protector and possessing a 7-7 wingspan, there are few NBA players that will be able to get a shot up over him! Williams is not a liability on offense and tends to move really well either going to screen or cutting to the basket off of pick-and-roll sets, which makes him look like the perfect fit in a system led by two guards in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, who love to run pick-and-roll sets.

The Hornets are also interested in possibly moving one of their two draft picks in the first-round as a way to move Gordon Hayward’s $30 million salary for the 2022-23 season, that way the team will have no limitations in regards to bringing back restricted free agent Miles Bridges on a high-paying, long-term deal.

#14 Cleveland Cavaliers - F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Malaki Branham is definitely a player out on the perimeter that is on the Cleveland Cavaliers' radar heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, but the Cavaliers are also showing a high amount of interest in one of the best international prospects in this year’s draft, Ousmane Dieng. Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-0-plus wingspan, Dieng has a lot of upside for growth at just 19-years-old and could very well end up being one of the best players from this draft class.

Out on the wing, Dieng uses his athleticism to his advantage to blow past smaller, less athletic defenders and has a good feel for when to pull up for a jump-shot when attacking the rim. While Dieng could develop into a high-impact two-way player, it will take time for him to reach his full potential, which is why some teams have been skeptical of him throughout the pre-draft process. Adding another 7-footer though alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is what has the Cavaliers interested in Ousmane Dieng.

Should he be taken earlier, Cleveland could very much look to trade down from the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft in order to add more future value and draft capital.

#15 Charlotte Hornets - G Malaki Branham (Ohio State, Freshman)

Both the No. 13 and No. 15 picks are in play to be traded by the Charlotte Hornets ahead of or during this year’s draft, especially since Charlotte is looking to cement themselves as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference right now. Finding more versatile players to round out their bench is a “must” for the Hornets right now and while this could be called a “reach” in the draft by some, taking Malaki Branham presents a ton of advantages for the Hornets.

Branham shot 41.6% from three-point range during his freshman season at Ohio State and has really impressed many throughout the pre-draft process with his potential to guard numerous positions out on the perimeter. On offense, he looks comfortable being a primary ball-handler and looks to score with his jump-shot, giving Charlotte another playmaker next to LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt, something they do not have right now.

Charlotte ranked 16th in the league this past year in bench scoring and the addition of Malaki Branham should present them with a means to become a more balanced offensive team, especially since he is a strong catch-and-shoot three-point shooter.

#16 Atlanta Hawks - G/F Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, Junior)

The Atlanta Hawks are in a position where it would not be shocking to see them move up in the draft. They have expressed interest in doing so and John Collins continues to be the top name discussed in trade rumors heading into the draft. Striking a deal with the Kings for the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft in order to take Jaden Ivey is a possibility for the Hawks in a deal revolving around John Collins, sources tell SI Fastbreak.

Ultimately, if Atlanta is unable to move up, they will be looking to address their scoring need in the backcourt next to Trae Young and out on the perimeter. Jalen Williams has shot up draft boards in recent weeks and is a player the Hawks are high on given his ability to make plays with and without the ball in his hands. All options are on the table for the Atlanta Hawks entering the 2022 NBA Draft and it would not come as a shock to see them be the busiest team tonight.

#17 Houston Rockets - F Tari Eason (LSU - Sophomore)

Taking Paolo Banchero third overall would be a dream come true for the Houston Rockets and looking at their later picks in the draft, this organization must find ways to begin building depth. Adding another backcourt talent to pair with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green has its advantages, as does drafting a high-energy forward like Tari Eason.

Being able to aid their defense right away, Eason could play out on the wing or at the power-forward position, making him another versatile and “positionless” type of player for the Rockets in this draft. Tari Eason is by no means the best prospect in this draft class and there are higher potential talents available here at 17th overall, but he is a guy that gives it his all defensively and can really get things started in terms of pushing the pace and running in transition, a style of play we could see a lot of from the Houston Rockets moving forward.

#18 Chicago Bulls - G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, Senior)

Continuing to add bench depth that can aid on both ends of the court will go a long way in the Chicago Bulls potentially breaking through in the Eastern Conference. Adding more talent on the wing and in the frontcourt is definitely something that team will look to do in free agency, but in the draft, the Bulls truly have a “best talent available” mindset here with the No. 18 overall selection. Guys like Jalen Williams, E.J. Liddell and MarJon Beauchamp could all be in play for Chicago, as could Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji should he fall out of the lottery.

Agbaji was a key reason the Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Championship this past year and he is asone of the better scoring guards available in this draft class. While he is not a is not a high-potential, young prospect, he does offer upside as an immediate source of scoring and shooting off-the-bench for a team that has question marks in their backcourt right now.

Lonzo Ball’s status is up-in-the-air given his knee issues, Coby White enters the offseason having one more year left on his rookie deal and All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is expected to “test the waters” in free agency this offseason. Drafting Agbaji gives the Bulls depth and another three-point shooter on the perimeter, bolstering a roster that just finished fourth in the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2021-22 season.

#19 Minnesota Timberwolves - G Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite)

Tim Connelly, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new President of Basketball Operations, is going to be looking to make a splash with his first draft selection in Minnesota. He has always looked to target high-potential, versatile players in the draft when he was with the Denver Nuggets and with the No. 19 pick this year, it would not be shocking to see him target Jaden Hardy for the Timberwolves.

From the G League Ignite, Jaden Hardy is a prospect that has been seen all over the place in many mock drafts because there is no clear sense as to which teams will be willing to gamble on him due to the fact that he is a volatile, “boom-or-bust” type of prospect. The Timberwolves are one of a handful of teams that hosted Hardy for a workout and while some scouts are not as high on him as others, one scout told SI Fastbreak that Jaden Hardy’s athleticism and ball-handling abilities as a perimeter player make him a “potential future All-Star and a young prospect any team can build around rather quickly.”

With there being questions about D’Angelo Russell’s long-term future with Minnesota, Hardy could be a long-term building block for this franchise at the shooting guard position, instantly creating a very athletic and potentially a high-scoring duo out on the perimeter with Anthony Edwards.

#20 San Antonio Spurs - G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, Freshman)

Again, there is no telling what the Spurs will do on draft night, as this pick could very well be packaged together with other assets to acquire an already proven talent or for San Antonio to move up in the draft. However, San Antonio likes to take chances and needing more depth in their backcourt, Blake Wesley is a name that stands out here.

A solid blend of length and playmaking, Wesley is a combo guard that can play with or without the ball in his hands. Wesley not only has the ability to impact the game offensively with the ball in his hands, but he has potential to grow into a sturdy three-point shooting threat. Not to mention, his 6’9” wingspan and high-upside makes him someone that could really turn into an efficient two-way option on the perimeter.

The Notre Dame product’s draft stock is all over the place right now even though he put together a very solid freshman year and proved to be both an on-ball and off-the-ball threat on offense. Being a combo guard that does a great job of getting to his spots on the floor offensively, Wesley could really fill out a nice spot on the Spurs’ bench early on in his career, possibly being someone that could take over the backcourt if the team was to ever move on from Dejounte Murray.

#21 Denver Nuggets - F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expected to be back for the start of the 2022-23 season, the Denver Nuggets will enter the new year with the mindset that they are a true title threat in the Western Conference. Surrounding two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with more scoring talent out on the perimeter is a “must” in this draft and while it would be funny to see him drafted by Denver, it would also make a ton of sense given his potential as a lengthy wing.

Taking a chance on Nikola Jovic, one of the best international prospects in this draft class, could instantly give the Nuggets another shooter and scorer behind Michael Porter Jr. in the team’s rotations. Jovic is a versatile forward that can do a little bit of everything on the floor and in pick-and-roll sets offensively, Jovic flourishes due to the fact that he can be a primary ball-handler and he is very smart in terms of his decision making with the ball in his hands.

Nikola Jokic needs a player like Nikola Jovic next to him and it is not hard to believe that both guys could play very well off one another, especially since the Nuggets like to run a ton of “two-man” sets with Jokic and others out on the perimeter. A Jokic-Jovic "one-two punch" is fun to say and could be very fun for Nuggets' fans to watch.

#22 Memphis Grizzlies - G Dalen Terry (Arizona, Sophomore)

Tyus Jones is going to be a free agent this offseason and at this point, it is a long-shot to believe that the Memphis Grizzlies will be able to retain him unless they are willing to offer him a ton of money. Drafting Jones’ replacement and someone that can be a primary ball-handler and facilitator behind Ja Morant is essential here for Memphis.

A lengthy and athletic combo guard, Dalen Terry is a very intriguing draft prospect given his near 7-1 wingspan and his defensive instincts. Terry is a longer guard that has a ton of potential to grow into a talented two-way player, but he must become stronger and understand how to utilize his length better if he is to reach his full potential. The Grizzlies really became a strong defensive team this year and adding Terry to their backcourt should only make them better. Memphis could look to move this draft pick however, as the team has expressed interest in moving up in the draft by packaging this pick and their other pick near the end of the first-round.

#23 Philadelphia 76ers - F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, Junior)

While he could end up going much higher than 23rd overall, E.J. Liddell and the Philadelphia 76ers seem like a really good match based on style of play. Only having Joel Embiid underneath, the 76ers need to look to add some more frontcourt depth and with Liddell still being on the board here, this should be a no-brainer pick for team president Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office.

While he is only 6-7, E.J. Liddell plays well above his height because of his near 7-foot wingspan. He can protect the rim, be a “small-ball” center in some rotations and has really good footwork on the offensive-end of the floor in the low-post, making him a solid frontcourt option off-the-bench. Perhaps his best attribute though is that Liddell really improved himself as a jump-shooter this past season at Ohio State.

Defense, hustle and high IQ are the three main things the 76ers would get with Liddell, but Philadelphia is actively looking to trade this pick and they have all of their options laid out on the table as far as who could be on the move this offseason. Everyone but Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are “available” in trade talks. The 76ers know their championship window is closing right now, which is why they are eager to make a big move in the offseason.

#24 Milwaukee Bucks - G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, Freshman)

The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton of options for what to do in the NBA Draft this year and GM Jon Horst could once again look to add experienced depth to his roster via a draft night trade. They traded for Grayson Allen in the offseason last year and it would not be surprising to see a similar move made here with this 24th overall selection, especially if the Bucks do not see value with who is still available at the top of their draft board.

Given the fact that Brook Lopez is coming off an injury-riddled year and the fact that Bobby Portis will be pursued by other teams in free agency, addressing their depth in the frontcourt is an option for Milwaukee, but this team could really use some more backcourt depth behind veteran Jrue Holiday. Kennedy Chandler is the best guard still on the board here given his playmaking abilities and the fact that he is only 19-years-old, yet he plays like a multi-year veteran.

He barely turned the ball over at Tennessee and is a strong pick-and-roll ball-handler, making him a nice fit behind Holiday with the Bucks. This is not a flashy pick by any means, but Kennedy Chandler could fill a void this team has in their backcourt, especially if the team looks to move on from veteran George Hill as their backup point guard this offseason.

#25 San Antonio Spurs - G MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite)

It is very unlikely that the San Antonio Spurs will keep all three of their first-round draft picks. Either this pick or the one before it at 20th overall will be on the move in a pre-draft or draft night trade, as the Spurs look to continue building for the future while finding success now with their young core.

Already drafting Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley though, the Spurs could very well look to go after the best talent available, meaning MarJon Beauchamp could fall into their laps. Beauchamp is a very unpolished prospect, but he is definitely a gamble worth taking because of the fact that he has time to develop into a two-way talent at the shooting guard position or on the wing given his length.

Possessing length and strong defensive instincts, Beauchamp seems like the ideal fit for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs, especially since he can play a few different positions and is comfortable with the ball in his hands offensively as a ball-handler.

#26 Houston Rockets - G TyTy Washington (Kentucky, Freshman)

Many will be shocked to see TyTy Washington fall towards the end of the first-round, but there are some concerns about his scoring abilities at the point guard in the NBA. As a main facilitator though, Washington definitely checks off the boxes to contribute off-the-bench early on in his career and with Kevin Porter Jr. not having much time left on his contract, going after a guard could be high on the Rockets’ priority list this offseason.

Developing a consistent jump-shot from the perimeter will be key for Washington, as he tends to play more downhill and rely on his mid-range game than anything else, but the former Kentucky Wildcat is still projecting to be a reliable backup point guard right away because of his playmaking and ball-handling abilities.

Houston could definitely use another secondary ball-handler and a guard with potential for growth, which is why TyTy Washington is an obvious choice for them here.

#27 Miami Heat - F Justin Lewis (Marquette, Sophomore)

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are going to take whoever they want in this draft, whenever they want, and the Heat are not afraid to "reach" by any means whatsoever. They are also not afraid to draft based on “best available” rather than fit, as they did so with Bam Adebayo back in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft even though they had Hassan Whiteside at the time.

Needing depth on the wing and now having to deal with P.J. Tucker being a free agent, it is clear to see that the Heat’s biggest need as a franchise is another versatile forward. Taking a chance on a guy like Justin Lewis seems very on-brand for the Heat to do and there is a lot to like about Lewis’ game. A “modern-day” combo forward, Lewis is a very sound offensive talent that possesses a ton of upside defensively as well given his near 7-3 wingspan.

Having the ability to be a “small-ball” power-forward in this league like P.J. Tucker, Justin Lewis would provide the Heat with the immediate depth they are lacking at either forward spot. He still needs time to develop his game fully, but Miami has a terrific developmental staff and Jimmy Butler, who played his college ball at Marquette, could be the perfect mentor for Lewis in this league given their similar builds and nature of play.

#28 Golden State Warriors - F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, Junior)

GM Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors’ ownership has made it clear that while they still want to contend for championships, they will not be doing so at the expense of their young talents and young core. Continuing to find ways to stockpile high-level, young talent that they can develop while contending in the Western Conference is key and while many may not know him, Jake LaRavia seems to fit in well with the way the Warriors play.

A 6-8 wing with a plus wingspan, LaRavia makes up for his lack of athleticism with his very high basketball IQ. What stands out about Jake LaRavia’s game is his ability to defend numerous positions and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson always running off of screens, having a confident ball-handler and playmaker like LaRavia gives Golden State yet another edge on the floor.

He plays at his own tempo on offense and while he is not the best three-point shooter, his understanding for when to shoot or put the ball down to make a play for someone else is what makes Jake LaRavia a first-round-like talent in this year’s draft class. It is worth noting that the Warriors could also be interested in moving this pick for a second-rounder in order to save a little bit of cap space.

#29 Memphis Grizzlies - F Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, Freshman)

It is clear to see that the Grizzlies are well ahead of schedule in terms of being a playoff threat in the Western Conference, which is why continuing to add depth is a must. Already adding Dalen Terry in the backcourt, Memphis could go with a very high-potential guy like Patrick Baldwin Jr. that has slipped a little bit because of some injury concerns.

He definitely has some “yellow flags” attached to his name, but should he stay healthy, Baldwin could instantly become a key, core part of Memphis’ roster. Needing depth on the wing and likely looking for someone to replace Kyle Anderson as a versatile forward, a once Top-10 projected prospect like Patrick Baldwin Jr. could make a lot of sense for the Grizzlies.

Standing 6-10 with a near 7-2 wingspan, Baldwin has the size to turn into a high-level defender either on the wing or in the low-post and he has all the skills to be a primary playmaker on the wing offensively. A skilled wing that can basically do anything that is asked of him is hard to come by and general manager Zach Kleiman could hit yet another “home run” in the draft by taking Baldwin late in the first-round.

#30 Denver Nuggets - F Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, Junior)

Denver has a ton of options with the No. 30 pick in this year’s draft and assuming they do not package it together with the No. 21 pick to move up, they will likely be looking to continue adding scoring depth on the wing. David Roddy, Andrew Nembhard and even Kendall Brown are in play here for the Nuggets, as is Wendell Moore Jr. from Duke.

A playmaking wing who could very well slide over to the shooting guard position in the NBA, Moore’s game can be very comparable to that of Gary Harris, who spent seven seasons in Denver as a key weapon at the shooting guard position. Wendell Moore Jr. can defend at a high-level and is not afraid to put the ball on the floor to make a play for himself or others offensively. Perhaps his unselfishness with the ball in his hands is what really makes him stick out as a target for the Nuggets.

Shooting 41% during his junior season at Duke, Moore could be viewed as a possible replacement for Will Barton out on the perimeter, as Barton enters the final year of his contract with Denver. Wendell Moore Jr. is a “win-now” draft prospect that the Nuggets can target in order to continue adding talent and scoring depth around Nikola Jokic.

#31 Indiana Pacers - G Christian Braun (Kansas, Junior)

#32 Orlando Magic - C Walker Kessler (Auburn, Sophomore)

#33 Toronto Raptors - F Caleb Houstan (Michigan, Freshman)

#34 Oklahoma City Thunder - G Trevor Keels (Duke, Freshman)

#35 Orlando Magic - G Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, Senior)

#36 Detroit Pistons - G Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, Freshman)

#37 Sacramento Kings - F Kendall Brown (Baylor, Freshman)

#38 San Antonio Spurs - C Ismael Kamagate (France)

#39 Cleveland Cavaliers - F David Roddy (Colorado State, Junior)

#40 Minnesota Timberwolves - G Gabriele Procida (Italy)

#41 New Orleans Pelicans - G Max Christie (Michigan State, Freshman)

#42 New York Knicks - F Josh Minott (Memphis, Freshman)

#43 Los Angeles Clippers - C Christian Koloko (Arizona, Junior)

#44 Atlanta Hawks - F/C Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite)

#45 Charlotte Hornets - G Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)

#46 Portland Trail Blazers - F/C John Butler (Florida State, Freshman)

#47 Memphis Grizzlies - G Hugo Besson (France)

#48 Minnesota Timberwolves - F Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, USA)

#49 Sacramento Kings - G Ryan Rollins (Toledo, Sophomore)

#50 Minnesota Timberwolves - F/C Karlo Matkovic (Croatia)

#51 Golden State Warriors - F/C Trevion Williams (Purdue, Senior)

#52 New Orleans Pelicans - F Peyton Watson (UCLA, Freshman)

#53 Boston Celtics - G Dereon Seabron (North Carolina State, Sophomore)

#54 Washington Wizards - G JD Davison (Alabama, Freshman)

#55 Golden State Warriors - G Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s, Sophomore)

#56 Cleveland Cavaliers - C Yannick Nzosa (Republic of Congo)

#57 Portland Trail Blazers - F Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, Sophomore)

#58 Indiana Pacers - F/C Moussa Diabate (Michigan, Freshman)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (54) and Miami Heat (55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year’s draft as a result of violating the league’s tampering rules ahead of free agency in 2021.

