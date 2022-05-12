How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time, Odds, Draft Order and Top Prospects

It is almost ping pong time!

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is right around the corner and while we are still in the midst of the NBA Playoffs, 14 different NBA franchises are already beginning to formulate a long-term plan for how they can become a playoff contender by potentially ending up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Every year, new length and new athleticism enters the league and we have seen the impact of the 2021 draft class this season. The 2022 NBA Draft has a chance to bring a new generation of superstars into the league and for some organizations, the draft lottery could be the start of a new dynasty.

The first 14 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft will be finalized via the lottery and we will soon find out whose ping pong balls are lucky and whose will once again bring disappointment.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

How to watch NBA Draft Lottery:

WHAT : 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

: 2022 NBA Draft Lottery WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 17

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 17 WHERE : Chicago, Illinois

: Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Odds:

Houston Rockets (20-62): 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (52.1% at a top-four selection) Orlando Magic (22-60): 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (52.1% at a top-four selection) Detroit Pistons (23-59): 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (52.1% at a top-four selection) Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58): 12.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (48.1% at a top-four selection) Indiana Pacers (25-57): 10.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (42.1% at a top-four selection) Portland Trail Blazers (27-55): 9% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (37.2% at a top-four selection) Sacramento Kings (30-52): 7.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (32% at a top-four selection) *Los Angeles Lakers (33-49): 6% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (26.3% at a top-four selection) San Antonio Spurs (34-48): 4.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (20.3% at a top-four selection) Washington Wizards (35-47): 3% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (13.9% at a top-four selection) New York Knicks (37-45): 2% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (9.4% at a top-four selection) **Los Angeles Clippers (42-40): 1.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (7.1% at a top-four selection) Charlotte Hornets (43-39): 1% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (4.8% at a top-four selection) Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38): 0.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick (2.4% at a top-four selection)

*The New Orleans Pelicans currently own the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick stemming from the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. The Pelicans will get the Lakers’ selection if it lands 1-10, otherwise the pick will go to the Memphis Grizzlies if it is 11-14 stemming from the Steven Adams trade in 2021.

**The Oklahoma City Thunder currently own the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2022 first-round pick stemming from the Paul George trade in 2019.

Remaining 2022 NBA Draft Order (First-Round):

15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)

23. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

Top Prospects In 2022 NBA Draft:

There is no clear-cut choice for the No. 1 overall pick as of right now, as Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn) are all in consideration for the top pick in the draft.

F Paolo Banchero: 6-10, 250 lbs | Freshman | Duke - 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Paolo Banchero is a lengthy 19-year-old forward that has all the tools to be an elite-level two-way player one day. His ability to attack the paint offensively is what makes him a high-level prospect in this draft class and both his length and athleticism makes him a “positionless” player at times.

F/C Chet Holmgren: 7-0, 195 lbs | Freshman | Gonzaga - 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks

A great blend of length and skill, Chet Holmgren has a chance to be a ready two-way threat in the paint. He is the best shot-blocker in this draft class given his 7-6 wingspan and the best part about his game is that Holmgren can extend his offense out to the perimeter. The Gonzaga product is also a capable ball-handler and can create plays for himself, however, strength and weight is a concern for some organizations right now.

G Jaden Ivey: 6-4, 200 lbs | Sophomore | Purdue - 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists

The most athletic guard in this year’s draft class, Jaden Ivey tends to play well above the rim and is an exceptional ball-handler in the open floor. Quickness and explosiveness are the two main things talked about in regards to Ivey, making him a prospect that could immediately help change the narrative for a franchise needing talent in their backcourt.

F Jabari Smith Jr.: 6-10, 210 lbs | Freshman | Auburn - 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals

The name atop of many team’s draft boards right now, Jabari Smith is an above-average athlete that can score from any spot on the floor and is very much a “positionless” player like Banchero. Smith has a ton of upside to grow because of his athleticism and already possessing a multi-dimensional offensive game, he will enter the league already being an impact scorer.