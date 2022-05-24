Pacers Hosted Four More Prospects For Pre-Draft Workouts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers hosted four more players to the St. Vincent Center on Monday for pre-draft workouts.

James Akinjo , Baylor

, Baylor Keon Ellis , Alabama

, Alabama *Johnny Juzang , UCLA

, UCLA Justin Lewis , Marquette

, Marquette *Andrew Nembhard , Gonzaga

, Gonzaga David Roddy, Colorado State

You'll see that six names are listed above. Juzang and Newmbhard were scheduled to participate, but were unable to make it due to weather-related travel issues.

So, the Pacers had four guys and two staff members jumped to to help play some three-on-three.

The Pacers' front office and most of the scouting staff spent all last week in Chicago at the G League Elite camp followed by the NBA Draft combined. Last Tuesday, the draft lottery was held and the Pacers will be picking sixth.

"I’m a big believer that if you’ve already committed to your rankings today, I’ve made the most mistakes doing that," team president Kevin Pritchard said after the lottery. "When I keep my mind open, get the medicals, get the psychologicals, spending time with the kids and then seeing then in your gym. There’s something about having a guy in your gym and working out is part of the puzzle, it’s not the biggest piece, but it is important.

"You’re drafting a guy not because of what he is today, but what can he be in two years and three years. And there’s gonna be guys on the risk curve that are this: guys that come in and plug-and-play, but maybe they don’t have an upside. And there’s guys that can play a little bit early, a little bit more the next year and then in three or four years are super-impact players. So that’s to be determined yet."

The franchise has not had a single-digit selection since 1989 when they drafted George McCloud with the seventh overall selection.

Now they know they'll have picks 6, 31 and 58.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

