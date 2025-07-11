NBA Draft: List of First-Overall Picks All Time from 1947 to 2025
Cooper Flagg was the first overall player taken in the 2025 NBA Draft in June, becoming the 79th player so honored with the top slot. Here is the complete list of first-overall choices since the NBA Draft started in 1947.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Cooper Flagg has carried that label of basketball's next superstar for a while now, so it was no surprise that he was the first overall pick of the Dallas Mavericks in June during the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-9 forward who played one season of college ball at Duke is the 79th player taken first overall, and he joins a list of some of the greatest players in the history of the game. (He joins some busts, as well.) He joins a team that's a legitimate title contender in 2026, something more first-overall picks don't get to do.
Here is the complete list of first overall picks since the draft started in 1947.
First overall picks in 2020s
- 2025 — Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
- 2024 — Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- 2023 — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- 2022 — Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- 2021 — Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- 2020 — Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
First overall picks in 2010s
- 2019 — Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
- 2018 — Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
- 2017 — Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2016 — Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2015 — Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2014 — Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2013 — Anthony Bennett, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2012 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans Hornets
- 2011 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2010 — John Wall, Washington Wizards
First overall picks in 2000s
- 2009 — Blake Griffin, Los Angele Clippers
- 2008 — Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
- 2007 — Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers
- 2006 — Andrea Bargnani, Toronto Raptors
- 2005 — Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2004 — Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
- 2003 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2002 — Yao Ming, Houston Rockets
- 2001 — Kwame Brown, Washington Wizards
- 2000 — Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets
First overall picks in 1990s
- 1999 — Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls
- 1998 — Michael Olowokandi, Los Angeles Clippers
- 1997 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
- 1996 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1995 — Joe Smith, Golden State Warriors
- 1994 — Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee Bucks
- 1993 — Chris Webber, Orlando Magic
- 1992 — Shaquille O’ Neal, Orlando Magic
- 1991 — Larry Johnson, Charlotte Hornets
- 1990 — Derrick Coleman, New Jersey Nets
First overall picks in 1980s
- 1989 — Pervis Ellison, Sacramento Kings
- 1988 — Danny Manning, Los Angeles Clippers
- 1987 — David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
- 1986 — Brad Daugherty, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 1985 — Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks
- 1984 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
- 1983 — Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
- 1982 — James Worthy, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1981 — Mark Aguirre, Dallas Mavericks
- 1980 — Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State Warriors
First overall picks in 1970s
- 1979 — Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1978 — Mychal Thompson, Portland Trail Blazers
- 1977 — Kent Benson, Milwaukee Bucks
- 1976 — John Lucas, Houston Rockets
- 1975 — David Thompson, Atlanta Hawks
- 1974 — Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers
- 1973 — Doug Collins, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1972 — LaRue Martin, Portland Trail Blazers
- 1971 — Austin Carr, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 1970 — Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons
First overall picks in 1960s
- 1969 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
- 1968 — Elvin Hayes, San Diego Rockets
- 1967 — Jimmy Walker, Detroit Pistons
- 1966 — Cazzie Russell, New York Knicks
- 1965 — Fred Hetzel, San Francisco Warriors
- 1964 — Jim Barnes, New York Knicks
- 1963 — Art Heyman, New York Knicks
- 1962 — Bill McGill, Chicago Zephyrs
- 1961 — Walt Bellamy, Chicago Zephyrs
- 1960 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
First overall picks in 1950s
- 1959 — Bob Boozer, Cincinnati Royals
- 1958 — Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers
- 1957 — Hot Rod Hundley, Cincinnati Royals
- 1956 — Si Green, Rochester Royals
- 1955 — Dick Ricketts, St. Louis Hawks
- 1954 — Frank Selvy, Baltimore Bullets
- 1953 — Ray Felix, Baltimore Bullets
- 1952 — Mark Workman, Milwaukee Hawks
- 1951 — Gene Melchiorre, Baltimore Hawks
- 1950— Chuck Share, Boston Celtics
First overall picks in 1940s
- 1949 — Howie Shannon, Providence Steam Rollers
- 1948 — Andy Tonkovich, Providence Steam Rollers
- 1947 — Clifton McNeeley, Pittsburgh Ironmen
