Pacers Pain: In Draft Lottery Rehearsal, Team Jumped Into Top Four; Spurs Were Real Winners

The Pacers had a 19.6 percent chance of having the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and that turned out to be the case. The annual draft lottery was held on Tuesday evening in Chicago to determine the order of the top 14 selections.

The Orlando Magic secured the top pick for the fourth time in franchise history. However, before the actual drawing with 14 ping pong balls, different results were used for fun.

Did you know that for almost any big television production, there is a rehearsal? If not, now you do. And during ESPN's rehearsal of the 30-minute show they produced, they ran through it with mock results more than an hour before the actual drawing.

According to Fieldhouse Files, the Pacers were listed inside the top four — with the third overall selection. The real winners in this fictitious situation were the San Antonio Spurs, leaping up to No. 1.

What if I told you the Pacers got lucky and did move into the top three for the draft? That was true … for rehearsal, held more than three hours before the presentation you saw on ESPN. During rehearsal, the Spurs jumped from ninth to first, the Pistons from third to first and the Pacers from fifth to third. If only it was the real thing… They had individuals sit in the seats like they were team representatives. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz, standing stage left, even interviewed a person as if they were with the Spurs and just had an incredible night.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23.

