Pacers Pain: In Draft Lottery Rehearsal, Team Jumped Into Top Four; Spurs Were Real Winners

Skip to main content
Pacers Pain: In Lottery Show Rehearsal, They Jumped Into Top Four; Spurs Were Real Winners

Pacers Pain: In Lottery Show Rehearsal, They Jumped Into Top Four; Spurs Were Real Winners

Before almost any television production, they practice running through the order of events so that the real thing can be can as smooth as possible. In the case of the draft lottery, mock results were interesting.

Before almost any television production, they practice running through the order of events so that the real thing can be can as smooth as possible. In the case of the draft lottery, mock results were interesting.

The Pacers had a 19.6 percent chance of having the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and that turned out to be the case. The annual draft lottery was held on Tuesday evening in Chicago to determine the order of the top 14 selections.

The Orlando Magic secured the top pick for the fourth time in franchise history. However, before the actual drawing with 14 ping pong balls, different results were used for fun.

Did you know that for almost any big television production, there is a rehearsal? If not, now you do. And during ESPN's rehearsal of the 30-minute show they produced, they ran through it with mock results more than an hour before the actual drawing.

According to Fieldhouse Files, the Pacers were listed inside the top four — with the third overall selection. The real winners in this fictitious situation were the San Antonio Spurs, leaping up to No. 1.

What if I told you the Pacers got lucky and did move into the top three for the draft? That was true … for rehearsal, held more than three hours before the presentation you saw on ESPN.

During rehearsal, the Spurs jumped from ninth to first, the Pistons from third to first and the Pacers from fifth to third.

If only it was the real thing…

They had individuals sit in the seats like they were team representatives. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz, standing stage left, even interviewed a person as if they were with the Spurs and just had an incredible night.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23.

More Pacers Coverage

  • Pacers guard Chris Duarte voted to All-Rookie Second team. CLICK HERE.
  • Pacers president Kevin Pritchard reacts to landing the sixth pick. CLICK HERE.
  • PODCAST: Scott Agness is joined by Caitlin Cooper to review last season, discuss team needs. CLICK HERE.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter: @ScottAgness

2022 nba draft lottery setup
Draft

Pacers Pain: In Draft Lottery Rehearsal, Team Jumped Into Top Four; Spurs Were Real Winners

By Scott Agness4 minutes ago
USATSI_18296151_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft: Who Are The Best Prospects This Year?

By Brett Siegel29 minutes ago
USATSI_18158932_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Game 2 Injury Report Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
Pacers guard Chris Duarte driving
News

Pacers Guard Chris Duarte Voted to All-Rookie Second Team. See Who Else Made It.

By Scott Agness37 minutes ago
USATSI_18237190_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Final Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Did LaVar Ball Just Reveal Where Zach LaVine Will Sign In Free Agency?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago