NBA Releases Draft Lottery Team Representatives List

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is being held in Chicago on Tuesday night and on Monday, the NBA released a list of those who will be representing each lottery team.

Charlotte Hornets - PJ Washington (Player)

PJ Washington was selected 12th overall by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft and is coming off a year in which he averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shot 36.5% from three-point range. Entering the 2022-23 season, Washington has just one more year left on his contract.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Anderson Varejao (Team Ambassador)

Spending 13 different seasons in Cleveland as a member of the Cavaliers, Anderson Varejao has made his mark on the franchise not only by being a key part of their roster, but because of his hair. He will forever be remembered as having some of the best hair in NBA history.

Detroit Pistons - Richard Hamilton (Pistons Legend)

A three-time All-Star and champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, Richard “Rip” Hamilton was known in his day for being a high-level scorer. Drafted 7th overall in 1999 by the Washington Wizards, Hamilton spent three seasons with the Wizards until going to Detroit and spending nine seasons with the Pistons.

Houston Rockets - Rafael Stone (GM)

The Rockets have a lot of good things going for them as a young franchise in this league and they can thank general manager Rafael Stone for the job he has done so far during their rebuild. Drafting Jalen Green second overall last season, Stone is looking to bring Houston some more good luck by landing yet another top pick in the NBA Draft.

Indiana Pacers - Kelly Krauskopf (Assistant GM)

Former WNBA champion and Director of Basketball Operations for the WNBA, Kelly Krauskopf joined the Indiana Pacers organization in 2018 as their assistant general manager. Krauskopf has done an excellent job within the Pacers’ front-office over the years and has helped open the door for more opportunities for women within the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans - Swin Cash-Canal (VP Basketball Operations)

A three-time WNBA champion, Swin Cash-Canal joined the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 and has helped reshape the franchise alongside executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon.



New York Knicks - William Wesley (Executive VP, Senior Basketball Advisor)

Former consultant for Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William “World Wide Wes” Wesley has been with the New York Knicks since 2020. He is very well connected with players, coaches and personnel around the league and has been deemed an ambassador of the game of basketball by many of his colleagues.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Nick Collison (Thunder Legend)

Playing 14 seasons in the NBA, Nick Collison spent all of them with the Seattle SuperSonic/Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. Over the course of his career, Collison averaged 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot just 53.4% from the floor, but he was beloved by the team’s fan base and was always a highly respected player.

Orlando Magic - Jeff Weltman (President of Basketball Operations)

Former Toronto Raptors’ general manager, Jeff Weltman joined the Orlando Magic in 2017 and has been a part of the team’s front-office since then. Weltman has been instrumental in the Magic’s rebuild process through the years and is looking to continue building what is looking like one of the better young cores in the league.

Portland Trail Blazers - Damian Lillard (Player)

While an abdominal injury limited him to just 29 games this season, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to bounce-back in a big way during the 2022-23 season. Earning a high pick in the 2022 NBA Draft could go a long way in terms of them being able to elevate themselves back to playoff-contending status in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings - Domantas Sabonis (Player)

Traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline this season, Domantas Sabonis is a centerpiece of the Kings’ rebuilding process right now alongside De'Aaron Fox. Drafted 11th overall in 2016 by the Orlando Magic, Sabonis is looking to bring some of his past “lottery luck” with him this year for Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs - David Robinson (Spurs Legend & Strategic Partner)

A true legend of the game, David Robinson is one of the best NBA players of all-time. He holds numerous league records and played 14 seasons in the NBA, all of which were spent in San Antonio with the Spurs. Inducted into the Hall-of-Fame in 2009, David Robinson is a ten-time All-Star, ten-time All-NBA performer, eight-time All-Defensive player and a two-time champion.

Washington Wizards - Wes Unseld Jr. (Head Coach)

While this season ended in disappointment for the Washington Wizards, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is optimistic about the team’s future and landing a top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery could help them long-term given the status of Bradley Beal heading into the offseason. Washington needs something to go their way and their head coach would love nothing more than to claim the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday.

