Potential First-Round Pick Leonard Miller To Skip College, Play Professionally

One of the more intriguing draft prospects this year, Leonard Miller from Fort Erie International Academy in Canada has decided that he will not be attending college and will seek a professional career either in the NBA or NBA G League with the G League Ignite team this upcoming year.

While he has not made an official decision yet as to if he will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 18-year-old forward still has time to make this decision, as the NBA’s early entrant withdrawal deadline is June 13.

Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-2 wingspan, Miller finds himself as a very intriguing prospect that many teams are doing their homework on right now.

Some have been quick to make comparisons to other lengthy and skillful wings like Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram when they were first coming into the league, but Miller is still a very unpolished prospect that is not close to the skill level these two All-Stars were at when they were both drafted.

The potential is there for him to be a real factor in the NBA one day, but for any team that drafts him, Miller will be a work-in-progress early on in his career because he needs time to mature and continue to grow both physically and mentally.

Still having time to receive feedback from teams throughout the pre-draft process and workouts, Leonard Miller’s decision as to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft or pursue opportunities in the G League will likely come down to the last-minute.

There is a level of interest in him near the end of the first-round right now, but the belief around the league is that Miller is not a prospect teams have pegged at the top of their draft board late in the first-round, according to multiple scouts that have spoken with SI Fastbreak.

The potential for Miller to be drafted in the first-round this year, as of right now, will likely come down to which prospects are still available for teams near the end of the first-round.

As stated earlier, Leonard Miller has until June 13 to withdraw his name completely from the pool of players in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Related stories on 2022 NBA Draft: