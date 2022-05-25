Skip to main content
Pacers Podcast: Scott Agness Takes You Inside the Draft Lottery Drawing Room and To Chicago For The Combine

On the latest episode of the Fieldhouse Files podcast, host Scott Agness shares his experience in Chicago last week with the draft lottery and combine, and talks to Pacers GM Chad Buchanan.

CHICAGO — NBA teams, league officials, agencies and their best prospects all invaded Chicago last week for the annual draft combine. For the second year in a row, it was held at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky and DePaul Blue Demons.

Events for the week included interviews with prospects, the G League Elite camp, the draft lottery and the draft combine.

The top 75 players or so in the class were there, but not all participated. Iowa's Keegan Murray was the highest-rated prospect who went through media interviews.

Most of the other prospects went through measurements and testing, and then there were two scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.

I was there to watch it all unfold, then I shared my experience on this episode of the podcast.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

  • The NBA world gathering in Chicago.
  • Being one of two local reporters inside the drawing room at the draft lottery.
  • 1-on-1 with Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan immediately afterward. (15:00)
  • Full schedules last week for team evaluators.
  • Value of the draft combine — for players and teams.
  • Plus, your questions answered.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

More Pacers Coverage

  • Scott Agness' experience inside the draft lottery drawing room. CLICK HERE.
  • Pacers held another pre-draft workout on Monday. Here's who was invited.
  • Oshae Brissett named a core member of the Canadian National Team. CLICK HERE.
  • Chris Duarte, the 13th pick last year, voted to an All-Rookie team. CLICK HERE.
  • Pacers president Kevin Pritchard reacts to landing the sixth pick. CLICK HERE.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter: @ScottAgness

