Here's Who the Pacers Are Hosting For Their First Pre-Draft Workout

The Pacers are hosting their first workout before the 2022 NBA Draft on Friday. As usual, it will include six players.

Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley)

(Utah Valley) Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

(Michigan) Boogie Ellis (USC)

(USC) Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s)

(Saint Joseph’s) Hyunjung Lee (Davidson)

(Davidson) Josh Minott (Memphis)

These workouts are crucial in teams getting to know players, both on and off the court. It's not just about seeing them in a 3-on-3 setting. Each player is evaluated by the medical staff, takes a test on the computer, meets with front office officials and then goes to lunch with the prospects and other staff members.

Now is when things start ramping up in terms of draft preparation. Things have been quiet for the Pacers over the last month. Because of their 25-57 record, they did not make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The majority of workouts will be held from late May through mid-June, right before the draft.

Next Tuesday, the 17th, becomes a huge day for the franchise. In a ballroom in downtown Chicago, the draft lottery will be held to decide the order of the top four picks. Then, picks 5 through 14 are filled out in inverse order based on record.

The Pacers have a 10.5 percent chance of landing the first selection and a 42.1 percent shot at landing inside the top four. They are most likely to select seventh (26.7 percent).

They also have the rights to picks 31 and 58, both acquired via trades. The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The franchise has not had a single-digit selection since 1989 when they drafted George McCloud with the seventh overall selection.