Drake Reacts To Toronto Raptors News With Heartfelt Message
Masai Ujiri is widely regarded as one of the best executives in the NBA.
He constructed the Toronto Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
That said, the franchise and Ujiri have now parted ways.
Via The Toronto Raptors (on Friday): "MLSE parts ways with Raptors President and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri"
One person who reacted to the news was Drake (who wrote a heartfelt message).
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "My mentor and my friend. The city will miss you. Thank for a unforgettable 13 years."
Considering Drake is one of the most famous singers of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing his message.
He has also had a role within the Raptors organization.
While the Raptors were once among the best teams in the NBA, they have struggled in recent years.
This past season, they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
Via Amit Mann of Sportsnet 590 The FAN: "He helped make the Raptors cool again.
-Made them a leader in the community
-Grew basketball in Canada
-Lifted minorities and women into basketball positions
-Took risks to get the Raptors their first title
-Bubble activism
I’m sad to see him go."
The Raptors last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season.
In recent years, they have moved off of players such as Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (who were all on the title team).