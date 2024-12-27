UPDATE: Draymond Green's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
UPDATE: Draymond Green is now doubtful (via Underdog NBA).
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in LA to play James Harden and the Clippers.
For the game, they could be without one of their most important players, as Draymond Green is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Green is averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Thursday: "Steph Curry is out for tomorrow at Clippers with bilateral knee injury management. Draymond Green is questionable with a lower back contusion."
The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas by a score of 115-113.
Green finished the loss with three points, ten rebounds, six asissts and four blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
With Steph Curry already ruled out for Friday's game, a lot of eyes will be on Green's availability.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday: "Steph Curry will not play in Los Angeles against the Clippers tomorrow night. Managing his knee tendinitis on the front side of a back-to-back. Warriors are at home vs Clippers on Saturday night. Draymond Green is questionable vs Clippers."
The Warriors have won just three of their last ten games (and lost two straight).
They are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record in 29 games.
After the Clippers, the Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.