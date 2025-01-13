Draymond Green's Current Status For Warriors-Raptors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green is on the injury report.
Green also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green missed the Warriors shootaround in Toronto this morning. Under the weather. He is questionable tonight with an illness."
Green comes into the day with averages of 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 108-96.
Following the Raptors, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
On the road, they have gone 9-9 in the 18 games they have played away from San Francisco.
As for the Raptors, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-31 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Warriors, the Raptors will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host the Boston Celtics.