Draymond Green's Dunk Went Viral In Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
At the end of the game, Draymond Green threw down a big dunk.
In addition to the highlight, he also did the famous Steph Curry "NIGHT NIGHT" celebration.
Via Bleacher Report: "DRAYMOND HITS THE 'NIGHT NIGHT' ON TWOLVES 😴"
Many people reacted to the massive highlight.
@WorldWideWob: "(Draymond) hits Rudy Gobert and the Wolves with a night night"
@mrstaywithhisG: "Why I feel like I’ve never seen draymond dunk before"
@terwaddell: "Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Steph sets the screen on Gobert for a Draymond night-night dunk 💀"
@stepbackshai: "draymond iso dagger dunk is insane id quit watching basketball if that was my team"
The Warriors won by a score of 114-106.
Green finished the victory with six points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are now 14-9 in their first 23 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 7-4 in the 11 games they have played at home in San Francisco.
Following their win over the Timberwolves, the Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening in Texas.
Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The future Hall of Famer is in his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).