Draymond Green Gets Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

The Only Player in NBA History to Produce This Statline in 15+ Minutes of Play :



- 0 Points

- 0 Rebounds

- 0 Assists

- 4+ Fouls

- 4+ Turnovers



Draymond Green Last Night Against the Grizzlies.



He was a -42 +/-, which is the worst in NBA history in under 20 minutes.



