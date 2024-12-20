Draymond Green Gets Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their worst game of the season when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 144-93.
Draymond Green had one of the most disappointing games of his Hall of Fame NBA career.
Via StatMuse: "Draymond against the Grizzlies:
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 BLK
0-4 FG
-42"
Many fans shared their thoughts on Green's tough night.
@JoelTHemingway: "Time to hang it up Draymond. 🗑️🗑️🗑️ "
@DarinGrene: "Is this the worst game ever?"
@HedgeFungo: "Draymond is so washed"
@BenallagChems: "Klay in the other hand is having a good season."
@Grizz_Lead: "The Only Player in NBA History to Produce This Statline in 15+ Minutes of Play :
- 0 Points
- 0 Rebounds
- 0 Assists
- 4+ Fouls
- 4+ Turnovers
Draymond Green Last Night Against the Grizzlies.
He was a -42 +/-, which is the worst in NBA history in under 20 minutes."
@wlodawskicodes: "He most likely gonna do another podcast tomorrow pretending like the paddling ain’t happen or complaining the entire show.😂 "
Green is still averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Warriors are now 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won just two out of their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
On Saturday, the Warriors will visit the Timberwolves in Minnesota.