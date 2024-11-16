Draymond Green Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green was ejected from Friday's game.
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 123-118.
Draymond Green finished his night with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one stea and two blocks while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
At the end of the game, the four-time NBA Champion was ejected.
Via ESPN: "Draymond Green was ejected from the game after getting his second technical foul."
Published