Fastbreak

Draymond Green Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Warriors Game

Draymond Green was ejected from Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 3, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to an officials call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to an officials call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 123-118.

Draymond Green finished his night with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one stea and two blocks while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

At the end of the game, the four-time NBA Champion was ejected.

Via ESPN: "Draymond Green was ejected from the game after getting his second technical foul."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.