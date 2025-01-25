Draymond Green Gets Honest About Anthony Davis Before Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco.
One of the biggest challenges for the Warriors will be slowing down superstar forward Anthony Davis.
Before the game, Draymond Green spoke about Davis (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "AD is tough man... He's one of those guys that he can just get it within the flow. You don't even have to feature him. He's still going to be getting it... He can put the ball on the floor; his post-game has got great touch around the rim... AD's a tough cover man. Most guys, you're either too slow, and he puts you in space, or you're too small, and he puts you down on the block... When you get to have the opportunity to play against an AD, and play against a Bron, those caliber of guys, they bring the best out of you because you know if you don't, you're gonna go out there and you're gonna get embarrassed."
Davis comes into the night with averages of 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Last month, the Lakers beat the Warriors (125-123) in San Francisco.
Davis only played seven minutes after suffering an injury.
Green finished with three points, ten rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
Following Saturday, the two teams will meet again on February 6 (in Los Angeles).