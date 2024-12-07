Draymond Green Gives Incredible Quote After Getting Benched By Steve Kerr
Draymond Green made his return to action on Friday night when they Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 107-90.
However, the future Hall of Famer came off the bench.
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Green will now move into a bench role for the time being.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steve Kerr said he’d like to keep Draymond Green coming off the bench in near future. He said they’re trying to “maximize” Jonathan Kuminga and not “wear down” Draymond Green. Plan is to close halves with Green at center. The Andrew Wiggins ankle injury could complicate puzzle."
After the game, Green gave a good quote when asked about his role change.
Green (h/t 95.7 The Game): "Coach just called and asked me; he said it's something he was thinking about, and he wanted to know if I was okay with it. Of course, I'm okay with it. I have been one of JK's biggest fans since he's been here... I'm a fan of his, I want to see him do well, so if his opportunity goes through me, then it is what it is. That's his opportunity."
With the loss to the Timberwolves, the Warriors dropped to 13-9 in their first 23 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.