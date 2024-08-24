NBA Star Draymond Green Has One-Word Reaction For Aaron Judge
On Friday evening, the New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies by a score of 3-0.
During the game, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his 49th home run of the season (and his seventh in eight games).
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green wrote: "MVP!"
Judge is in his ninth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).
He has made six All-Star Games and won the 2017 Rookie of The Year and the 2022 MVP.
The 32-year-old is on his way to becoming one of the most notable Yankees ever.
Via MLB Network: "Aaron Judge's last 99 games:
.380/.507/.836
44 HR
105 RBI"
The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 76-53 record in 129 games.
They have a slim 2.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.
Based on the way the team has played (in addition to Judge's brilliance), there is an excellent chance that he could win his second AL MVP.
As for Green, he is coming off his 12th season in the NBA (all with Golden State).
The former Michigan State star finished the year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
However, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.