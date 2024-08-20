Draymond Green Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Draymond Green will be a Hall of Famer one day.
That said, the Golden State Warriors star has never been a player who puts up huge numbers.
A lot of his talents are in the form of defense, leadership, IQ and passion.
On Tuesday, NBA 2K revealed that Green will be rated as an 83 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25).
Green is tied for the 68th-best player in the game.
Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Desmond Bane, Michael Porter Jr. and Tyler Herro all have the same rating as Green.
Green is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The other players with the same rating as Green are all significantly better scorers, but none are on his elite defensive level.
While Green still remains an above-average player, the Warriors are coming off a tough season.
They were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
The Warriors lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Despite the recent struggles for the Warriors, they have won four NBA Championships (and reached the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.
Green won the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award and has made four NBA All-Star Games.