Draymond Green Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had his NBA 2K25 rating revealed.

Ben Stinar

Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts after missing a shot against the LA Clippers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts after missing a shot against the LA Clippers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green will be a Hall of Famer one day.

That said, the Golden State Warriors star has never been a player who puts up huge numbers.

A lot of his talents are in the form of defense, leadership, IQ and passion.

On Tuesday, NBA 2K revealed that Green will be rated as an 83 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25).

Green is tied for the 68th-best player in the game.

Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, Desmond Bane, Michael Porter Jr. and Tyler Herro all have the same rating as Green.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Green is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.

The other players with the same rating as Green are all significantly better scorers, but none are on his elite defensive level.

Dec 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While Green still remains an above-average player, the Warriors are coming off a tough season.

They were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

The Warriors lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots before a game against the Sacramento Kings in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the recent struggles for the Warriors, they have won four NBA Championships (and reached the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.

Green won the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award and has made four NBA All-Star Games.

