Draymond Green's Heartbreaking Quote About Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors
Draymond Green is coming off his 12th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer has been teammates with Klay Thompson for his entire career.
However, Thompson left the Warriors (via sign-and-trade) to join the Dallas Mavericks.
Green was at NBA Summer League (in Las Vegas) on Sunday and was asked by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth about Thompson's departure.
Green: "It's a classic tale of suppressing your emotions right now. I haven't allowed myself to really process it. I don't want to. I feel like I'll face it when I have to face it. Nonetheless, I'm happy for Klay. Happy he gets the opportunity to play basketball at a high level and get back to feeling like Klay... I think he's gonna have a really good year and he's gonna show people he's still got a lot left in the tank."
Green and Thompson (with Steph Curry) helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six Finals appearances) since the 2015 season.
However, the team is coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament and missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year finished the season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.