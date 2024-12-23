Fastbreak

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center.

For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Draymond Green is on the injury report.

The four-time NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (leg) listed questionable for Monday."

Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors are coming off a 113-103 victoy over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (without Green).

Two-time MVP Steph Curry led the way with 31 points and ten assists while shooting 7/16 from the three-point range.

With the win over Minnesota, Golden State improved to 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

That said, they have only won three of their previous ten games.

Following Indiana, the Warriors will resume action on Christmas when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

At home, the Warriors have gone 7-5 in the 12 games they have played at the Chase Center.

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As for the Pacers, they enter play as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record in 29 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (but are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

Published |Modified
