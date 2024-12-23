Draymond Green's Injury Status For Pacers-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Draymond Green is on the injury report.
The four-time NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (leg) listed questionable for Monday."
Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Warriors are coming off a 113-103 victoy over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (without Green).
Two-time MVP Steph Curry led the way with 31 points and ten assists while shooting 7/16 from the three-point range.
With the win over Minnesota, Golden State improved to 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.
That said, they have only won three of their previous ten games.
Following Indiana, the Warriors will resume action on Christmas when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
At home, the Warriors have gone 7-5 in the 12 games they have played at the Chase Center.
As for the Pacers, they enter play as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record in 29 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (but are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).