Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Detroit to play the Pistons.
For the game, they could be without Draymond Green, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday."
Green is coming off a game where he had seven points, ten rebounds and ten assists while shooting 3/9 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
However, the Warriors lost to the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 114-98.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Tuesday: "The Warriors homestand went from 3-1 to 3-3 in pretty disastrous fashion. Lost Kuminga and then blown out by the Kings and Heat. The non-Curry portion of team went 6-of-31 on 3s tonight. This continues to be one of the NBA's least productive offenses. Record: 18-18."
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
After Detroit, the Warriors will head to Indiana for a showdown with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers on Friday.
As for the Pistons, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA with a five-game winning streak.
They are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.