Draymond Green Is On The Verge Of NBA History
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one of the best players in NBA history.
While he doesn't put up big numbers, he is an all-around talent who contributes to winning in a significant way.
At 34, Green is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The future Hall of Famer is entering the new season on the verge of NBA history.
He is tied with Rajon Rondo for 16th on the all-time triple-doubles list (32), and he needs just two to move ahead of Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (and Ben Simmons) for 14th.
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He has spent his entire 12-year career with Golden State.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 813 games.
Via StatMuse: "Most playoff wins by a second-round pick:
135 — Manu Ginobili
116 — Dennis Rodman
115 — Danny Ainge
107 — Draymond Green
105 — Danny Green, Dennis Johnson"
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23 in Oregon.
Green has helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
That said, they are coming off a year where they missed the playoffs.