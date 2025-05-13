Fastbreak

Draymond Green Issues Apology After Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green met with the media after Game 4.

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors played Game 4 (at home) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors lost by a score of 117-110.

After winning Game 1, the Warriors have dropped each of the last three.

Following the tough loss, Draymond Green issued an apology to the media.

Green (h/t Warriors on NBCS): "Before I start, I want to apologize to ya'll. I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated... Didn't want to get myself fined, but more so didn't want to make it sound like an excuse... I didn't come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home, so I wanted to apologize to ya'll for that."

Green finished the Game 4 loss with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

He had been coming off a game where he fouled out (and had just two points).

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battles for position with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors continue to look lost without Steph Curry on the floor.

After scoring 13 points in the first 13 minutes of Game 1, the two-time MVP has been out with a hamstring injury.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green said Steph Curry is putting in like eight to nine hours a day trying to get back for the team."

Green is in his 13th season with the Warriors.

He finished this past regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.

