Draymond Green Made Golden State Warriors History Against Suns
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home) in San Francisco, California.
During the game, Draymond Green made team history by becoming the fourth player to make 700 three-pointers.
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year had 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Dray has become the fourth Warrior to reach 700 made threes ⚡"
Green also moved ahead of Jason Richardson (700) for third on the team's all time three-pointers list.
The only two players who remain ahead of Green are Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Draymond Green has passed Jason Richardson for 3rd most threes in franchise history 👌"
Green came into the night with averages of 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Warriors are 15-15 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He is in his 13th season (all with the Warriors).
Since the 2015 season, Green has helped lead the franchise to four titles.