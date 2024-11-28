Draymond Green Made Golden State Warriors History Against Thunder
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost by a score of 105-101.
Draymond Green finished the loss with 10 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made franchise history by tying Joe Barry Carroll (836) for second on their all-time blocks list.
Following Carroll, the final player for Green to pass on the list will be Adonal Foyle (1,140).
Foyle spent 10 seasons with the Warriors.
He averaged 1.8 blocks per contest over 641 games.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 12-6 in their first 18 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
At home, the Warriors have gone 5-3 in eight games at the Chase Center.
Green still remains one of the best (and most important) players on the Warriors at 34.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in his first 18 games of the season.
Following the Thunder, the Warriors will resume action on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Califronia.
Via ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: "Nobody else in the league can do what Draymond does defensively and I say that respectfully"