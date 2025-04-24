Draymond Green Made Golden State Warriors History
On Wednesday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Green had one point, one rebound and two steals in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion also made Warriors history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Dray 🤝 Playoff Basketball
@Money23Green is now the franchise's all-time playoff games played leader."
Many fans reacted to the accomplishment.
@iz_carxlo: "DPOYmond with a new career milestone 👏"
@bbl_j0rd4n: "Day one 🔥"
@elimanz03: "Legend"
@dru_w_w: "and the defensive player of the year!"
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He has spent all 13 years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships (and been to the NBA Finals six times) in that span.
Green finished this past regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Warriors won Game 1 (also in Houston) by a score of 95-85.
Green finished with four points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday at the Chase Center.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Money23Green of the @warriors for moving into 20th on the all-time playoff STEALS list!"