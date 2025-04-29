Draymond Green Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 109-106.
Draymond Green finished the Game 5 win with six points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "DRAYMOND GREEN LOCKS DOWN DEFENSIVELY 🔒🔒
WARRIORS WIN AND TAKE A 3-1 SERIES LEAD!!!"
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year also made NBA history.
Via HoopsHype: "Draymond Green has tied PEJA STOJAKOVIC in playoff three-pointers and is now Top 50 in NBA history.
You didn't see that coming."
Green is more known for his defensive skills, but he has had his moment as a three-point shooter at different points during his career.
Via StatMuse: "Draymond Green in Game 4:
5 personal fouls
1 flagrant foul
1 technical foul
1 game winning stop
The most Draymond statline ever."
The Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Rockets in the first-round series.
They can close out the Rockets with a victory in Game 5 (on Wednesday).
Via @StatMamba: "Draymond Green is holding Alperen Sengun to 37.1% FG this series 🔒"
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He has spent all 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Warriors (they have won four titles).
Via The NBA: "DRAYMOND GREEN: DEFENSIVE BACKBONE
Last night, Houston opened the 4Q shooting 5-7 to take a 91-90 lead with 7:51 remaining, while Green sat with 5 fouls.
Green returned, and helped hold Houston to 6-16 shooting – including the game-sealing stop."