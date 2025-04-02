Draymond Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Warriors win in Memphis and climb into #5 seed



*Steph Curry: 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 11 made 3s.

*Jimmy Butler: 27 points, 12/12 on FTs, fouled out JJJ and ripped steal from Morant late 4Q

*Draymond: Triple-double

*Podziemski huge tip, Moody huge 3