Draymond Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 134-125.
Green finished with 13 points, ten rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by tying Ben Simmons and Bob Cousy for 14th on the all-time triple-doubles list (33).
Following Simmons and Cousy, the next player for Green to pass will be Fat Lever (43).
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Draymond Green is now tied with Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons in all-time triple-doubles (33)."
The Warriors typically do well when Green posts a triple-double.
Via StatMamba: "Draymond Green is now 31-2 when he records a triple-double — the highest win % in NBA history."
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 44-31 in 75 games, which now has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Warriors will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors win in Memphis and climb into #5 seed
*Steph Curry: 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 11 made 3s.
*Jimmy Butler: 27 points, 12/12 on FTs, fouled out JJJ and ripped steal from Morant late 4Q
*Draymond: Triple-double
*Podziemski huge tip, Moody huge 3"
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).