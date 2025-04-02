Fastbreak

Draymond Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Draymond Green made NBA history during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) hugs owner Joe Lacob (right) after receiving his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) hugs owner Joe Lacob (right) after receiving his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 134-125.

Green finished with 13 points, ten rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.

Draymond Green
Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He also made NBA history by tying Ben Simmons and Bob Cousy for 14th on the all-time triple-doubles list (33).

Following Simmons and Cousy, the next player for Green to pass will be Fat Lever (43).

Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Draymond Green is now tied with Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons in all-time triple-doubles (33)."

The Warriors typically do well when Green posts a triple-double.

Via StatMamba: "Draymond Green is now 31-2 when he records a triple-double — the highest win % in NBA history."

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 44-31 in 75 games, which now has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).

Following the Grizzlies, the Warriors will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors win in Memphis and climb into #5 seed

*Steph Curry: 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 11 made 3s.
*Jimmy Butler: 27 points, 12/12 on FTs, fouled out JJJ and ripped steal from Morant late 4Q
*Draymond: Triple-double
*Podziemski huge tip, Moody huge 3"

Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.