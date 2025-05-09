Draymond Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their second-round series.
Green had five points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/6 from the field in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Dennis Johnson (1,006) for 14th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Green to pass will be Michael Jordan (1,022).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Money23Green of the @warriors for moving into 14th on the all-time playoff ASSISTS list!"
Green and the Warriors are coming off an impressive 99-88 victory in Game 1 (also in Minnesota).
He finished Tuesday's win with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
@StatMamba: "Draymond Green is the only player this postseason to have 10+ STL & 10+ BLK."
Following Thursday's matchup, the teams will go to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4 at the Chase Center.
The Warriors have gone 27-18 in the 45 games they have played at home.
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
The former Michigan State star finished the regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.