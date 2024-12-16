Draymond Green Makes Blunt Statement About Warriors-Nets Trade
The Golden State Warriors made the biggest trade of the NBA season so far when they acquired Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets (on Sunday).
The veteran point guard has played for several elite teams and is expected to be a significant addition to a roster that already features Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.
After Sunday's 143-133 loss (at home) to the Dallas Mavericks, Green was asked about Schroder when he met with the media.
Green: "I don't think he was necessarily brought here to fit. We play a certain style of basketball that he does not really play. I don't think the goal is to get him to play the style of baskebtall that we play. We need somoene that can do the things that he does. I'm looking froward to us adjusting to him... We have to adjust to him, because he's bringing something that this team needs."
Schroder is currently averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range to start the 2024-25 season.
Green also added about Schroder: "I just love the demeanor that he carries himself with. He carries himself like he belongs in every room at all times, and I respect people like that."
With the loss to Dallas, the Warriors dropped to 14-11 in their first 25 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.