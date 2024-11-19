Draymond Green Makes Blunt Statement After Warriors-Clippers Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Clippers in Los Angeles.
The Warriors lost by a score of 102-99 to fall to 10-3 in their first 13 games.
Draymond Green finished with nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/7 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
However, the four-time NBA Champion had six turnovers.
After the loss, Green was very honest about his performance.
Green (h/t KNBR): "I sucked tonight... We had way too many turnovers... I just sucked tonight... I was awful, so that's on me."
Green is averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green is mad at himself for his six turnovers tonight. He said the Warriors’ defense was good but can’t defend the turnovers and he takes the blame. He also says if a team wants to be elite, have to make free throws. They shot 9-19."
The Warriors are still the second seed in the Western Conference and 6-2 in the eight games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.
Following the Clippers, they will return home to host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.
As for the Clippers, they improved to 8-7 in their first 15 games.
They are 5-4 in the nine games they have played at the brand new Intuit Dome.