Draymond Green Makes Bold Jimmy Butler Statement After Raptors-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors (at the Chase Center) by a score of 117-114.
Jimmy Butler sealed the game with a big block.
Via The NBA: "JIMMY BUTLER III ICES THE GAME WITH THE BLOCK 🧊🚫
Then says "I got you" to Draymond 🤝"
After the game, Draymond Green spoke highly of his new teammate.
Green (h/t NBA on ESPN): "Just having someone that thinks the game like I do and then obviously having the ability that Jimmy does. It's incredible... Lucky to have Jimmy here. He's helped take my game to another level, and I'm excited about it."
Butler finished the win with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors sans Stephen Curry (pelvic contusion) preserve a 117-114 win to improve to 41-29. Jimmy Butler with 16/11/12 and a key block in the final minute. Draymond Green with 21/7/5/5 triples. Quinten Post with six triples for 18 points. They win six of seven on their homestand."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten).
The Warriors will now visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.